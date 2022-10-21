Traffic Alert: I-485 Inner Loop reopened in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An incident involving a tractor-trailer caused delays on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop in northwest Charlotte Friday morning.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were closed near Oakdale Drive and mile marker 17.🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map
The incident reportedly involved a fuel spill.
NCDOT said the roadway has been reopened.
