ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 7

Related
CBS Chicago

Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.

Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns

JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
JOLIET, IL
wlsam.com

The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands

John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Illinois Housing Development Authority announces up to $30,000 in mortgage relief

CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1st. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners, paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments. To qualify for assistance, homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, currently own and occupy their home, be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income. The program is free and funds do not need to be repaid. Application, program information and updates can be found at illinoishousinghelp.org. Applications will be accepted until January 31st of 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn

Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
wrtv.com

Human remains found in northwest Indiana marsh area

LAKE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says partial skeletal remains were found in a northwest Indiana marsh Saturday morning. DNR says a waterfowl hunter saw a bone and a piece of clothing while searching for a downed duck in Griffith. The remains were confirmed to be...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Block Club Chicago

A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History

GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cook County Sheriff Urges Drivers to Register Vehicles for Tracking to Reduce Carjackings

Drivers in Cook County now have a new way to try to deter carjackings and recover stolen cars more quickly. "Our city and the people in it are rightfully terrified," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart on Thursday. "You cannot really think of a crime that could be more terrifying than somebody coming up to you when you’re in the security of your car and having a gun pulled on you."
COOK COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree

A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy