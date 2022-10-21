Read full article on original website
Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
5th Ward ald. candidate Gray found liable for not paying workers on mayoral campaign he managed
Twenty-four former employees of Amara Enyia's 2019 mayoral campaign have successfully sued Enyia, her mayoral campaign's manager, Joshua Gray, a South Shore political consultant running for alderman of the 5th Ward, and three others in campaign leadership for unpaid wages. The ruling, which was decided on Aug. 24 of this...
fox32chicago.com
Week in Review: High school ditches homecoming titles • Illinois mortgage relief • haunted car wash in suburbs
CHICAGO - A suburban high school dropped the "king" and "queen" titles for Homecoming this year, eligible Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30,000 in mortgage relief, and a haunted car wash is coming to suburban Chicago: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review. 1. Suburban...
cwbchicago.com
How much prison time do people get for carjacking in Chicago? Here’s a look.
Carjackings have been making headlines in Chicago for nearly two years. But what is the punishment for a carjacker convicted of hijacking someone’s vehicle in Cook County?. According to sentencing data from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, defendants convicted of hijacking charges between January 2017 and the end of 2021 received an average sentence of 9.4 years. Kim Foxx assumed leadership of the office in December 2016.
napervillelocal.com
More kids with RSV than hospital beds in Naperville and elsewhere resulting in long ER waits and scared parents
A surge in children contracting RSV, a serious respiratory illness, is filling pediatric beds at Naperville’s Edward Hospital and other suburban medical facilities and forcing some to wait long hours in ERs or be sent downstate for treatment. The situation is one that’s growing nationally, with medical professionals at...
Evanston-based owners of Urbana nursing home threaten to close facility
The Evanston-based owners of a nursing home in Urbana that was purchased three years ago from Champaign County with an agreement to keep it running are threatening to close the 243-bed facility, the largest in the area.
Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns
JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
wlsam.com
The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands
John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
walls102.com
Illinois Housing Development Authority announces up to $30,000 in mortgage relief
CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1st. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners, paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments. To qualify for assistance, homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, currently own and occupy their home, be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income. The program is free and funds do not need to be repaid. Application, program information and updates can be found at illinoishousinghelp.org. Applications will be accepted until January 31st of 2023.
NBC Chicago
New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn
Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
wrtv.com
Human remains found in northwest Indiana marsh area
LAKE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says partial skeletal remains were found in a northwest Indiana marsh Saturday morning. DNR says a waterfowl hunter saw a bone and a piece of clothing while searching for a downed duck in Griffith. The remains were confirmed to be...
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
Chicago aldermen unload on police superintendent: 'My community is scared'
With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that “significant progress” is being made in the war on violent crime.
Cook County Sheriff Urges Drivers to Register Vehicles for Tracking to Reduce Carjackings
Drivers in Cook County now have a new way to try to deter carjackings and recover stolen cars more quickly. "Our city and the people in it are rightfully terrified," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart on Thursday. "You cannot really think of a crime that could be more terrifying than somebody coming up to you when you’re in the security of your car and having a gun pulled on you."
Postal worker attacked inside USPS truck in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood
CHICAGO - A postal worker was attacked inside a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the victim had just left a Mobile gas station at 28th and Pulaski. She got into her USPS van around 9:15 a.m. and a man inside attacked her. He grabbed her by the hair and told her to drive to a parking lot.
Lake County coroner to determine cause of death after human remains were found in wood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We may get answers in a northwest Indiana mystery, after a duck hunter found human remains.It was in a wooded area near I-80/94 in Griffith. The Lake County coroner is scheduled to conduct a forensic exam on a skull and other bones discovered.Investigators said it appears the bones have been there at least six months.
wjol.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
cwbchicago.com
Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree
A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
