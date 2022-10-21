Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
therecord-online.com
LHU: Women’s Soccer Records 2-2 Tie at Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, PA – Evelyn Ciaccia (Fairless Hills, Pa./Pennsbury) scored twice and goalkeeper Megan Miller (Wexford, Pa./North Allegheny) made four saves as the Lock Haven women’s soccer team earned another hard-fought draw in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action. Today’s result, a 2-2 tie, came on the road at Shippensburg (5-6-5, 4-5-5 PSAC East).
therecord-online.com
LHU: Men’s Cross Country Hosts Home Meet in Regular Season Finale
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Bald Eagles wrapped up the 2022 regular season today on their home course as the Lock Haven men’s cross country team hosted the 2022 Go Fast River Run. The Haven finished sixth out of 14 teams in what proved to be a talented late-season field.
therecord-online.com
LHU: Football Falls to Kutztown in Week-8 PSAC East Action
KUTZTOWN, PA – The Lock Haven football team traveled to Kutztown University (6-2, 4-1 PSAC East) for Week-8 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division action today (Saturday, Oct. 22), and the host Golden Bears took home a 35-7 victory behind a strong running attack. The Bald Eagles (1-7...
therecord-online.com
Balanced attack fuels football to Penn State White Out win over Minnesota
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – The No. 16/16 Penn State football team (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) defeated Minnesota (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten), 45-17, Saturday night in front of a raucous Penn State White Out crowd of 109,813 fans. Sean Clifford threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, while Nicholas Singleton...
therecord-online.com
Matthew Philip Miller
Matthew Philip Miller, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home. Born December 23, 1989 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Matthew was the son of Craig P. Miller and the late Patricia A. Leathers. Matthew attended...
therecord-online.com
Christopher Charles Perry
Christopher Charles Perry, beloved son, is among the angels and saints in heaven after being stillborn on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022. Our precious Angel will always be a gift from God. He is greatly loved and will be missed every day. Little Christopher will be remembered by his parents, Richard...
therecord-online.com
Lamar bridge job on Route 64 nearing completion
LAMAR, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is nearing completion on its Route 64 bridge replacement project in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.
therecord-online.com
Ronald T. Lomax, Jr.
Ronald T. Lomax, Jr., 63, of Renovo died of natural causes at Rose View Nursing & Rehabilitation in Williamsport on Sunday October 16, 2022. He was born on April 20, 1959 in Renovo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Sr. and Pauline. Also, his step-father Daniel Venturato.
therecord-online.com
Centre County trucker killed in I-80 Sunday crash in Union County
MILTON, PA – State police have identified the victim in a one-vehicle crash which occurred Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Union County. Authorities identified the driver as Thomas K. Loner, 70, from Coburn, Centre County. He was pronounced dead at the scene, some three miles west of the Route 15 exit.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven man charged with strangulation
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police say Stavros Lawson, 19, Lock Haven, has been charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment, based on an incident last week. Police allege that on Oct. 17 Lawson got into an altercation during which he strangled and struck the victim. Police said Lawson was immediately taken into custody and arraigned. Lawson was given $20,000 monetary bail and remains in the Clinton County Correctional Facility, unable to post bail.
therecord-online.com
Beech Creek teenager cited for terroristic threats in CM High School incident
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – State police have charged a 17-year-old male with terroristic threats and other offenses after an incident at Central Mountain High School on Oct. 20. Police said they responded last Thursday to a report of a student making a threat. Through their investigation, police said,...
therecord-online.com
Work continues on multiple state highways in Clinton County
LOCK HAVEN, PA – PennDOT says Route 150 motorists at the city end of the Constitution Bridge can expect some traffic disruptions Monday as a contractor carries out final work on a major road repaving project on Route 150 through Lock Haven. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College...
