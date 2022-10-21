Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
15-year-old killed in weekend shooting at Port Wentworth apartment complex
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. Police received a call for shots fired at the Wood Meadow Apartments just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers on scene found 15-year-old Benjamin Overton laying on the...
WJCL
Quinton Simon's mother speaks after being named suspect in Savannah toddler's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child’s remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon...
WRAL
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body
SAVANNAH, GA. — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child's remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon called police...
Savannah Police searching for missing 13-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. According to police, Charles Jackson, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon at the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. The teen is described as having a low haircut, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white […]
wtoc.com
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home. Police say Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, is the only suspect in his disappearance and death - though no charges have been filed. Police and FBI agents are actively searching a Chatham County landfill for Quinton’s remains.
wtoc.com
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A months-long drug investigation coming to a head in McIntosh County. The investigation was dubbed Operation Mc-In-Clean. It started back in July of last year and the McIntosh County sheriff claims they’re still looking to arrest eight people. The sheriff’s office says they used intelligence-gathering...
WJCL
Deadly Crash: Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Candler County wreck
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Georgia State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash in Candler County. According to GSP, the driver of a 1985 Ford F-150 was traveling west on Salem Church Road Sunday around 9 p.m., and failed to yield to traffic on Portal Highway as he attempted to make a left turn.
wtoc.com
One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
Beaufort County house fire deemed suspicious, officials say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District ruled a house fire in the Pinewood district of Burton suspicious late last night. According to officials, the Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, and Beaufort County EMS responded to a call of a suspicious fire just past 11:30 p.m. last night. When crews arrived, they […]
WJCL
Traffic Alert: parts of Central Ave in Chatham County closed this week due to resurfacing project
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Road closure alert: A road in Chatham County will be closed this week for a resurfacing project. In Savannah, Central Avenue between Norwood Avenue and Washington Street will be closed starting today through Friday. The Chatham County Public Information Office confirmed a detour will be set...
Why hasn’t anyone been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Quinton Simon?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has now been more than two weeks since Quinton Simon was last seen. The 20-month-old toddler is the center of a massive search effort that now focuses on a Chatham County landfill. Only the WSAV Investigative Unit has the photo of the toddler’s mom out drinking at a beach bar […]
WTGS
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for Glennville homicide
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for murder in a Tattnall County homicide investigation. Jamie Christopher Ellis, 22, was taken into custody in Ridgeland, South Carolina, after deputies found him at a...
WJCL
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for murder
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: GBI investigating Tattnall County homicide. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old wanted for murder in Tattnall County is behind bars. Jamie Christopher Ellis was located at a residence off Rice Shire Road in Jasper County, where he was taken...
WTGS
Coast Guard rescues man after his plane crashed into marsh in Savannah area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man Saturday evening, after his plane crashed into the marsh next to the Medway River in Savannah. According to officials, a Federal Aviation Administration air controller notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 6:24...
Police search for person of interest in check fraud case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
claxtonenterprise.com
Additional arrest made in check forgery scam; others wanted
Last week, The Claxton Enterprise reported on a months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies, which yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries that occurred in Evans County. As of Wednesday, October 19, a total of 22 suspects had been apprehended by or voluntarily surrendered to ECSO...
WJCL
EXCLUSIVE: Police ask commissioners for $250K to offset expenses from Quinton Simon search
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, Chatham County’s Board of Commissioners approved the reallocation of $250,000 from the school zone camera fund to police to support an "active long-term investigation." WJCL pressed police to find out what that was. We have learned exclusively that those funds are going...
WYFF4.com
Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Officials released new information Tuesday about the search for a missing Savannah toddler who is presumed dead. Quinton Simon's mother reported the 20-month-old toddler missing from his home on Oct. 5. The mother, Leilani Simon, was previously named the prime suspect in the child's disappearance...
Quinton Simon's mom downs shots, flirts with bar staff amid search for toddler's remains
The mom of a missing Georgia toddler spent hours boozing at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night as FBI agents combed through a sprawling landfill in search of the child's remains.
