Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
‘Dahmer’ Dethroned As Netflix #1 By Another Ryan Murphy Series
After 21 consecutive days atop Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story slipped to #2 on Friday, Oct. 14. It was overtaken by The Watcher. Both true-crime limited series come from Ryan Murphy under his big overall deal at Netflix. After the quick turnaround for Hollywood and Halston early into Murphy’s Netflix deal (Ratched and The Politician were pre-existing and not pact of that pact), the prolific producer took some time to prep the second batch of shows. As Deadline has reported, executives at the streamer had touted for over a year that the new projects, Dahmer and The Watcher — both co-created...
Here’s what we know about ‘House Of The Dragon’ season two
After the controversial climax to Game Of Thrones set off a wildfire blast within the fandom, House Of The Dragon has been a welcome reset. While sticking to the same formula of warring siblings, succession tussles and slightly-too-much incest, this prequel features a cast of overlooked veterans and young talent which has largely refreshed the familiar elements.
Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins
NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact. Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account. Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dies at 44
Zuri Craig, a singer and actor who wowed judges on America’s Got Talent as one-half of the music duo Craig Lewis Band, has died. He was 44. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” his family posted on the star’s website, revealing that he passed away on Friday, October 21. A cause of death has yet to be released.
A ‘Virgin River’ Spinoff Could Be on the Horizon
Netflix‘s drama series Virgin River is one of the biggest shows on the streaming service. It follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who leaves her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in the small town. Though she’s trying to heal from her past, Mel falls for Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a retired Marine who …
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Vermithor to Aemond’s White Walker-Esque Eye
House of the Dragon Season 1 ends with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) receiving the latest, and arguably most devastating, bit of bad news within days. Her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) is dead, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto (Rhys Ifans) have put the callow rapist Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne, her daughter dies in childbirth, her husband Daemon (Matt Smith) chokes her out of nowhere, and now her secondborn son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) has been killed on a mission she pushed him on. You might say that Rhaenyra Targaryen has every reason to go, er, “Mad Queen Dany” in...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters
The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
Disney Plus Will Be New Streaming Home of ‘Doctor Who’
It’s a big week for Doctor Who fans. Days after the surprising return of David Tennant as the Tenth (or is that Fourteenth?) Doctor (uh, spoilers, whoops), the show’s producers have announced a partnership with Disney+ that will make the streaming service “the exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who outside the U.K. and Ireland.” (In the U.K. and Ireland, the show will continue to be found on the BBC.)
Streaming services are getting expensive. Here are the ones that get you the most bang for your buck.
Prime Video gets subscribers the most movies per dollar, followed by Peacock and Netflix. Discovery+ is the best deal for TV.
‘The Peripheral’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘The Peripheral’ Will There Be on Amazon Prime Video?
The Peripheral is a sci-fi show unlike any you’ve ever seen before. Based on William Gibson’s book of the same name, The Peripheral is set in two very distinct futures, one further along the timeline than the other. In the near future, Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Flynne Fisher, a down on her luck woman trying to make ends meet for her sick mother. Her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) makes money gaming for a living, but his considerable talent is nothing compared to Flynne’s. When an offer comes along paying big money, the Fishers have to say yes. This incredibly realistic simulation ends up being way more than they bargained for, and the simulation ends up being more real than the Fishers ever imagined.
The Newest Netflix Romantic Series, 'From Scratch,' Is Set in Italy — Was It Filmed There?
Spoiler alert: The last section of this article contains spoilers for From Scratch. Don't we all dream of falling in love with a handsome chef in Italy every now and then?. Zoe Saldana plays Amy, a woman who does just that in the newest Netflix limited series From Scratch, which premiered on Oct. 21, just in time for cuffing season!
Netflix has launched a new ‘break-up’ hack
Netflix has come to the rescue of heartbroken telly lovers with a new membership option. After months of testing, the streaming service has launched a new feature called ‘Profile Transfer’. It allows people to keep their personalised recommendations, viewing history, watchlist and other settings when fate forces them...
‘The Mole’ Winner & Finalists Break Down the Season’s Most Shocking Moments
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Mole finale.]. The mystery is over. After weeks of adventure, The Mole revealed its saboteur in the Season 1 finale, which dropped on October 21 on Netflix. Hosted by Alex Wagner, contestants Will Richardson, Kesi Neblett, and Joi Schweitzer made it to The Mole finale, but only one could be declared the winner.
