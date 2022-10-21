The Peripheral is a sci-fi show unlike any you’ve ever seen before. Based on William Gibson’s book of the same name, The Peripheral is set in two very distinct futures, one further along the timeline than the other. In the near future, Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Flynne Fisher, a down on her luck woman trying to make ends meet for her sick mother. Her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) makes money gaming for a living, but his considerable talent is nothing compared to Flynne’s. When an offer comes along paying big money, the Fishers have to say yes. This incredibly realistic simulation ends up being way more than they bargained for, and the simulation ends up being more real than the Fishers ever imagined.

