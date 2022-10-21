ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

Work kicks off on major changes to Army Navy Drive through Pentagon City

Work to rebuild Army Navy Drive through Pentagon City and improve safety and transit along the corridor is officially underway. This morning, Arlington County and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority ceremonially broke ground on the long-planned Army Navy Drive “Complete Street” Project, which is intended to make the current multi-lane expanse of Army Navy Drive between S. Joyce Street and 12th Street S. more friendly to pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy