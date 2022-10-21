Read full article on original website
'Worst robbery in UFC history': MMA world reacts to Sean O'Malley-Petr Yan decision at UFC 280
A host of UFC fighters and countless fans have voiced their discontent with the judges at UFC 280 after Sean O'Malley was awarded a split-decision victory over Petr Yan. The eccentric bantamweight star took out the three-round contest 29-28 x2, 28-29 after an entertaining back-and-forth bout with the former champion.
Alex Volkanovski accepts challenge from new lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Alex Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev appeared to confirm the UFC 284 main event after the latter's title victory at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Makhachev became UFC lightweight champion when he submitted Charles Oliveira with an arm-triangle choke in the second round. After the victory, Makhachev's trainer and mentor, Khabib...
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 United States Grand Prix as Sainz takes pole position in Austin
It was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who claimed pole position for the 2022 United States Grand Prix after the Spaniard pipped teammate Charles Leclerc to top spot on Saturday in Austin. Leaving it until the final lap of the session, Sainz stormed around a blustery Circuit of the Americas track to...
