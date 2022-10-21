Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Has 2 New Limited-Edition Flavors & They're Hitting Stores Soon
There's a hierarchy among Pop-Tarts flavors, and Brown Sugar Cinnamon is at the top of this figurative toasted pastry pyramid. Don't you dare try to talk to me about Frosted Strawberry. I already know I'm right because Coffee Mate is releasing a creamer inspired by the former. Coffee Mate is...
Thrillist
Dr Pepper Just Dropped a New Booze-Flavored Soda, Get It Here
Drinking trends come and go, but in recent years, we've seen a shift in the rise of zero-proof non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic wine, tequila, and gin have recently hit the market, and now, in a reverse twist, some soft beverages are coming up with their own alcohol-inspired flavors. One such soft beverage is Dr Pepper. The famous soda brand recently announced the addition of a bourbon-flavored soda to its product line.
Delish
24 Cookie Bar Recipes
It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
I tried Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. I'll never order it again.
While the Never Ending Pasta Bowl sounds like a good deal, its new high price makes it nearly impossible to eat enough pasta to make it worthwhile.
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
The One Beverage You Should Never Buy From Stores Because It Has So Much Added Sugar
When browsing the grocery store, there are several things we all know to stay away from if we care about your overall health: salty potato chips, sugary pastries, processed frozen meals… But not all of the products that are bad for us are as easy to distinguish. In fact, there’s one deceivingly unhealthy drink in particular that experts warn you should think twice before adding to your cart: smoothies.
New salad dressing recall: Multiple salad dressings you need to watch out for
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal
At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
The best Halloween candy, according to trick-or-treaters
When it comes to buying Halloween candy, do you go with something you like or what you think the kids will want? Here’s a little insight on what trick-or-treaters are hoping to collect this year.
Thrillist
New Krispy Kreme Deal Gets You a Dozen Donuts for $2
Due to the greatness of Halloween, October begins a run of three straight months where we are getting a whole lot of good food. Before you dig into the savory delights of November, you can eat your dessert first. Krispy Kreme will help you spread out that sugar rush. In...
Why You Should Add a Pinch of Baking Soda to Your Coffee if You Have a Sensitive Stomach
Ahhh… coffee. Even the mere thought of it is enough to boost your mood and add some pep to your step. But while there are folks who can guzzle mug after mug without worry, coffee can, unfortunately, cause bodily issues for some—especially when it comes to digestion. If...
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores
Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
I fed my family of five for $4 each – I used 7 items from Aldi, it lasted two days & only used one kitchen staple
BUDGET grocery shopping is getting tougher, so when you snag a deal to feed a family of five for just $4 each - you know you've got a winning plate. One Aldi shopper got creative using only seven items from the grocery chain - it lasted two days and used only one kitchen staple.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
I’ve cut my grocery bill by $100 a week with 11 simple tricks – I now spend just $9 a day including eating out
A SELF-DESCRIBED grocery addict has revealed the ways she’s able to save up to $100 a week on groceries, and these are tips that anyone can employ to boost their savings. Ashley Schuering is the blogger behind Confessions of a Grocery Addict, a website dedicated to helping readers eat healthy on a budget.
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers
Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
