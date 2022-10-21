ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Coffee Mate Has 2 New Limited-Edition Flavors & They're Hitting Stores Soon

There's a hierarchy among Pop-Tarts flavors, and Brown Sugar Cinnamon is at the top of this figurative toasted pastry pyramid. Don't you dare try to talk to me about Frosted Strawberry. I already know I'm right because Coffee Mate is releasing a creamer inspired by the former. Coffee Mate is...
Thrillist

Dr Pepper Just Dropped a New Booze-Flavored Soda, Get It Here

Drinking trends come and go, but in recent years, we've seen a shift in the rise of zero-proof non-alcoholic beverages. Non-alcoholic wine, tequila, and gin have recently hit the market, and now, in a reverse twist, some soft beverages are coming up with their own alcohol-inspired flavors. One such soft beverage is Dr Pepper. The famous soda brand recently announced the addition of a bourbon-flavored soda to its product line.
Delish

24 Cookie Bar Recipes

It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
shefinds

The One Beverage You Should Never Buy From Stores Because It Has So Much Added Sugar

When browsing the grocery store, there are several things we all know to stay away from if we care about your overall health: salty potato chips, sugary pastries, processed frozen meals… But not all of the products that are bad for us are as easy to distinguish. In fact, there’s one deceivingly unhealthy drink in particular that experts warn you should think twice before adding to your cart: smoothies.
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
Thrillist

New Krispy Kreme Deal Gets You a Dozen Donuts for $2

Due to the greatness of Halloween, October begins a run of three straight months where we are getting a whole lot of good food. Before you dig into the savory delights of November, you can eat your dessert first. Krispy Kreme will help you spread out that sugar rush. In...
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
Greyson F

Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers

Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback

Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
