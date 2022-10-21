Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
18th Anniversary of the ‘Quad Murder’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday, October 25 marks 18 years since the murder of Tammy Cooper and her three children, a case Lubbock Police refer to as the “Quad Murder,” and to this day remains unsolved. Police found 45-year-old Tammy Cooper, her 11-year-old daughter, and twin 9-year-old sons...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
Lubbock Restaurant Sparks Viral Outrage With Halloween Decoration
Lubbock's Capital Pizza has sparked a viral outrage due to a Halloween decoration. The story has even made it to TMZ with the spicy and somewhat misleading headline, "JEFFREY DAHMER PIZZA FINGER AND EYEBALL TOPPINGS!?! TX Spot Dishing Controversy" The pizza is not a menu item, but rather, just a...
Anyone Who Hates Lubbock Solicitors Needs This Clever Sign
One of the things many homeowners dread is that oh-so-common solicitors that come knocking on your door. Whether it’s to sell something, promote a company, or ‘talk about our lord and savior Jesus Christ’, most people don’t want you knocking on their door bothering them. In...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Gov. Abbott campaigning in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lamesa police made an arrest in the 2009 death of Willie Butler. Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. is now charged with his murder. Full story here: Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man. 18th anniversary of Cooper murder. Gov. Abbott campaigning in...
KCBD
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
KCBD
Lubbock named 10th best city for raising families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finding a place to settle down and raise a family can be a challenge. From affordability to the quality of education, many aspects of a city factor into choosing a home. Lubbock has been named the 10th best city nationwide to raise a family, according to...
KCBD
Lubbock judge educates teens on rights, responsibilities with ‘Now You’re 18′ program
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The “Now You’re 18″ program focuses on educating young adults on their first and fourth amendment rights. The program was first introduced in Lubbock, by the Young Lawyers Association, but ended more than 15 years ago. “We are trying to make the law...
fox34.com
Texas Tech to provide safe Trick-or-Treat opportunities during Halloween week
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Three opportunities for safe trick-or-treating are available at Texas Tech University starting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Student Union & Activities will host Tech-or-Treat from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 25) in the Student Union Building (SUB). Attendees are asked to park in lots R-3, R-11 or R-13. Overflow parking will be available in the parking garage at 18th Street and Flint Avenue. Please use this parking map for directions.
KCBD
Hollis Daniels trial moved to mid-November
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man charged with Capital Murder in the death of a Texas Tech Police Officer will stand trial in mid-November. The trial for 24-year-old Hollis Daniels has been moved to November 17. Investigators say Daniels shot Officer Floyd East Jr. in the back of the head...
Be Prepared For New Rules At Lone Star Amphitheater
If you're headed out to the A Day To Remember show or any show in the future, don't get caught with your pants down. I happened to drive by the refurbished front of the Lone Star Amphitheater and caught some new rules you might want to be aware of. I don't think of this is really cutting-edge stuff, but you should probably be informed and aware ahead of time.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A walk at Buddy Holly Park has turned into a story of survival for Ruth Ann Muffley. Muffley said she walks her dog, Flaca at the park every day, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 was no different. Muffley said she and Flaca were enjoying a beautiful, quiet...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Early voting begins today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m through Nov. 4. One person is in a Lubbock hospital after a shooting at a bar in Plainview Saturday night. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and a suspect is in...
New Cafe At The Museum of Texas Tech Is Out Of This World
Are you looking to enjoy a good cup of coffee and learn about Lubbock? Well, now you can. According to their website "The Museum of Texas Tech University is a diverse and multifaceted cultural resource with six collecting divisions and 8.8 million objects. Collections are comprised of Anthropology, Art, Clothing and Textiles, History, Paleontology, and Natural History. The Museum features nine permanent galleries ranging from 20th and 21st-century art and southwest Indian art to the study of Biodiversity and the Ice Age to a diverse collection of dinosaurs to history. An additional seven galleries offer a mixture of exhibitions curated from the Museum's collections and traveling exhibits from around the world."
KCBD
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
‘The whole car was gone:’ South Lubbock woman able to retrieve some items from stolen vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas — Jamye Bowers just moved to a neighborhood in South Lubbock a week ago. She and a close friend went to celebrate their sons’ birthdays at dinner Saturday night and then drove back to her apartment afterwards to hang out. She said she went to bed around 2:00 a.m, and sometime between falling […]
Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture
One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
KCBD
Lubbock independent pharmacies losing patients after change to Veterans’ network
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TRICARE’s new pharmacy network changes went into effect Monday, impacting many veterans and independent pharmacies in the Lubbock area. Its impact stretches across the country, now many veterans are no longer able to use their health insurance at thousands of local, independently-owned pharmacies. TRICARE is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees, and their families. TRICARE’s pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, is Express Scripts. Two Lubbock pharmacists say Express Scripts couldn’t reach an agreement with independent pharmacies across the nation, so 15,000 left its network.
KCBD
Crosbyton saxophone player lighting up Friday nights, social media
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Crosbyton Chiefs have been jazzing up the Friday night lights this fall, thanks to one junior who has brought life to the games — all with a saxophone!. Earlier this month, Trace Freeman went viral playing improv music, particularly Cumbia. His post, which was...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 person injured in overnight shooting in Plainview
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person was injured in a late night shooting at a Plainview bar. Plainview police stated the person was shot multiple times. The person was taken directly to a Lubbock hospital. More details here: 1 person ‘shot multiple times’ at Plainview bar...
Comments / 0