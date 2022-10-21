ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMPD: I-64 now reopen after fatal overnight crash near Cochran Tunnel

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

An early-morning crash on Interstate 64 near the Cochran Tunnel left one person dead Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police, and shut down traffic on the highway for several hours.

Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville police responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision near Grinstead Drive, after a man traveling east lost control of his car and then struck a light pole, according to a statement from the department.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and no other vehicles or injuries were involved, police said.

East and westbound lanes of I-64 near the Grinstead Drive exit closed for several hours in the aftermath of the crash, LMPD said. Louisville Metro Emergency Services and a MetroSafe supervisor said the lanes had reopened by 7:25 a.m.

Man who was killed was identified later Friday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 26-year-old De’Quantae McGowan.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: LMPD: I-64 now reopen after fatal overnight crash near Cochran Tunnel

