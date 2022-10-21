ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Process to install broader wetland protections in Horry Co. begins with new committee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — This year began with a mandate from those impacted by the previous flooding in Horry County: protect wetlands. Monday, that conversation has shifted to not just advocates talking before the county council, but actual county leaders sitting in a scheduled meeting with information from staff suggesting changes to local law.
abcnews4.com

Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews working to locate source of water outage in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents in Conway are noticing a water outage Tuesday morning. Public utility crews are currently working to locate the source of several neighborhoods experiencing no water or low water pressure, according to Public Information Officer June Wood. If you see water flowing around your home...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns

Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
LUMBERTON, NC
wpde.com

2nd annual Pride in the Park promotes inclusion in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was lots of pride in Myrtle Beach Saturday for the 2nd annual Pride in the Park festival. Pride Myrtle Beach invited hundreds to promote inclusion for the LGBTQ community. There was food and music and several companies there supporting the organization. "I really...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Semi-truck hits power pole causing outage near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people were without power near Surfside Beach Tuesday morning due to a downed power line. Santee Cooper reported the outages at 6:43 a.m. near Ocean Lakes Campground and PirateLand Camping Resort. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported power lines in the road at...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Polls open Monday for early voting in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Early voting begins Monday in South Carolina, and Horry County election officials said they are prepared for the busy days ahead.  Early voting is relatively new in South Carolina. This will be the second election it is used in, and although officials have been preparing, they are ready to be […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Jody Greene voluntarily resigns as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned. The decision came Monday morning around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse, which was filled to the brim with residents, local civil rights activists, the state NAACP, and Columbus County NAACP.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

