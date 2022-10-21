Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Process to install broader wetland protections in Horry Co. begins with new committee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — This year began with a mandate from those impacted by the previous flooding in Horry County: protect wetlands. Monday, that conversation has shifted to not just advocates talking before the county council, but actual county leaders sitting in a scheduled meeting with information from staff suggesting changes to local law.
abcnews4.com
Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
wpde.com
2022 report card: Horry Co. Schools performs above state average in multiple categories
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina State Dept. of Education and Horry County Schools (HCS) have both released their annual report cards, and data shows most Horry County schools are performing above average in a handful of categories. The numbers and rankings reflect how students at the...
Horry County oceanfront condo owners claim evacuated condo had known structural damage for years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some people who own condos in an Horry County oceanfront condo building said the property managers ignored structural damage for years, resulting in residents being evacuated Oct. 7. The federal lawsuit compares the situation to a condo collapse in Florida — which left 98 people dead. The lawsuit claims the […]
wpde.com
Crews working to locate source of water outage in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents in Conway are noticing a water outage Tuesday morning. Public utility crews are currently working to locate the source of several neighborhoods experiencing no water or low water pressure, according to Public Information Officer June Wood. If you see water flowing around your home...
Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
wpde.com
Horry County Schools discontinues full-time virtual learning for next school year
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Schools met for their board meeting Monday night to discuss a number of topics including school improvements and changes for next school year. The board passed a vote making the decision to discontinue the option of full-time virtual learning in the 2023-2024...
Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
wpde.com
Historic Myrtle Beach neighborhood, former Air Force base celebrates 20 year anniversary
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seagate Village, located along the southern end of the Grand Strand, is a historic area in Myrtle Beach. On Saturday, neighbors living in Seagate Village and across the Grand Strand, celebrated the 20 year anniversary of the neighborhood that took over a notable site.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: Jody Greene Resigns
Jody Greene has resigned as sheriff of Columbus County. This comes after day one of three of testimony and hearings. We will have more shortly. This is a developing story.
wpde.com
Portion of old Robeson County school district office burns
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A portion of the old Robeson County School District central office on Caton Road near Lumberton burned Friday morning. The Lumberton Fire Department said the property had "several buildings on site; however, only two buildings were involved in the incident. One building had heavy fire involvement and a second building had some minor heat damage to the exterior siding. "
WMBF
‘It’s long overdue’: Crews break ground on new Whittemore Park Middle School
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The last major upgrade to Whittemore Park Middle School happened more than three decades ago, and today crews will break ground on its new replacement school. Horry County School District said it only builds new schools to replace an old building or when there are just...
wpde.com
2nd annual Pride in the Park promotes inclusion in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was lots of pride in Myrtle Beach Saturday for the 2nd annual Pride in the Park festival. Pride Myrtle Beach invited hundreds to promote inclusion for the LGBTQ community. There was food and music and several companies there supporting the organization. "I really...
Marion Rural Fire Department battles multiple fires on Highway 301
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion Rural Fire Department battled multiple roadside fires Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page. Crews from Station 20 and 40 responded to fires beside Highway 301, which was shut down for the safety of the workers, according to the fire department. Marion Rural Fire said the South […]
wpde.com
Semi-truck hits power pole causing outage near Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people were without power near Surfside Beach Tuesday morning due to a downed power line. Santee Cooper reported the outages at 6:43 a.m. near Ocean Lakes Campground and PirateLand Camping Resort. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported power lines in the road at...
Polls open Monday for early voting in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Early voting begins Monday in South Carolina, and Horry County election officials said they are prepared for the busy days ahead. Early voting is relatively new in South Carolina. This will be the second election it is used in, and although officials have been preparing, they are ready to be […]
wpde.com
Democratic gov. nominee Joe Cunningham making stop in Myrtle Beach this week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham is making a stop in Myrtle Beach Thursday as he continues his campaign for South Carolina governor. Cunningham is inviting voters to join him at Banditos Cantina on Thursday for his Rally the Vote tour. The event is scheduled from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jody Greene voluntarily resigns as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has voluntarily resigned. The decision came Monday morning around 11:05 a.m. during a hearing being held at the Columbus County Courthouse, which was filled to the brim with residents, local civil rights activists, the state NAACP, and Columbus County NAACP.
1 hurt, 4 displaced after two-alarm house fire near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday evening after a two-alarm house fire that displaced four people near Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:10 p.m. on Glenridge Road near Little River, HCFR said. One person was taken to a local hospital with […]
