First National Realty Partners closes Indiana retail property acquisition
Red Bank-based First National Realty Partners recently announced the addition of Southern Plaza in Indianapolis to its grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio. This 268,000-square-foot asset marks the vertically integrated real estate firm’s expansion in Indiana and continues its nationwide growth in the open-air retail property sector. Southern Plaza is anchored...
Veris COO Malhari joins governor’s Clean Buildings Working Group
Veris Residential, which owns, operates, acquires and develops Class A multifamily properties throughout the state, announced Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer Anna Malhari has joined Gov. Phil Murphy’s Clean Buildings Working Group. The working group, which is a collaboration between the Governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green...
State, Stockton believe Esports Innovation Center gives N.J. step up in $1.38B global industry
The legalization of sports gambling in Atlantic City has brought millions of dollars to the casinos — as well as increased jobs and revenue for the city. Stockton University and the state of New Jersey are confident esports has the same type of potential. That’s why so many were...
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
Food industry honors 5 at annual Good Government Breakfast (SLIDESHOW)
New Jersey’s food retailers have been deservedly praised for their heroic efforts during the pandemic. As a group, however, they said they could not have done it on their own. The New Jersey Food Council’s 48th annual Good Government Breakfast, held recently in Trenton, was a way for all...
Female-founded Phiphen Studios launches in Englewood Cliffs (SLIDESHOW)
Phiphen Studios, the latest expansion of the New Jersey production company, is now open in Englewood Cliffs. The female-led business was founded by award-winning producers Molly Connors and Jane Sinisi. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can support our. burgeoning film and television industry and...
Stockton panel says summer successful, but economic challenges remain
While many southern New Jersey businesses appear to have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and had a successful summer, a new set of concerns — labor shortages, higher gas prices and inflation — have all emerged to challenge companies in the future, according to a recent panel discussion of regional business leaders at the Jersey Shoreview at Stockton Atlantic City on Oct. 19.
Next-generation learning: SJI brings AI bootcamp to 50 N.J. high school students
In an effort to help prepare today’s high school students for next-generation technologies, South Jersey Industries, in partnership with the Department of Community Affairs and the Mark Cuban Foundation, is sponsoring a four-week bootcamp on artificial intelligence for 50 New Jersey students. South Jersey Gas, now in its second...
Advocate for public education Alpert joins N.J. Public Charter Schools Association as SVP
Danielle Alpert will join the New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association as senior vice president of communications and advocacy, where she will work closely with T.J. Best as she leads NJPCSA’s communications and advocacy efforts. Alpert comes to NJPCSA by way of one of New Jersey’s most prominent government...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
USPS job fairs to be held throughout New Jersey
NEW JERSEY — The United States Postal Service (USPS), consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help them Deliver for America. Right now, USPS is looking for new team members to join them in their mission of service to...
$2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey
LYNDHURST, NJ – One lucky winner who purchased a Pick 6 letter ticket ahead of Thursday’s drawing will soon be a multi-millionaire. The winning $2.7 million ticket was sold at the Corner Store on Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. For the sale, the business will get a $10,000 bonus. The winning numbers for the Thursday, October 20, drawing were: 04, 08, 13, 19, 30 and 42. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, October 24. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, in addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced seven winners matching five out of the The post $2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
How to get your criminal record expunged for weed convictions in New Jersey
John Turner, owner of Bomaye, a Philadelphia-based company that helps people obtain medical marijuana cards, says his parents inspired him to pursue a career in cannabis. For forty years, his father, a veteran attorney in the Delaware Valley, has represented people facing long-term prison sentences for weed. Turner said young Black people account for many of his father’s clients — which isn’t surprising considering police are four times more likely to arrest Black Americans than white Americans for cannabis-related offenses, despite similar usage rates. His mom is a breast cancer survivor. She used medicinal cannabis to treat her symptoms.
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
NJ mother now faces charges stemming from newborn’s 2019 beating death
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the beating death of one of her newborn twins three years ago, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Raeshonn Corbo, of Teaneck, now has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child,...
