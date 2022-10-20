Read full article on original website
Airbus and Salam get High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) connectivity services
Airbus´ HAPS Connectivity Business has signed a strategic partnership with Salam, a prominent Saudi telecommunications and ICT company and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG). The partnership will progress the development of private networks, IoT applications, disaster management solutions and other connectivity and high-altitude Earth observation services from the stratosphere to serve the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Final batch of Airbus Pléiades satellites arrive in Kourou for launch
The last batch of the Airbus-built, owned and operated, Pléiades Neo satellites have arrived at the European Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, following a transatlantic flight from Toulouse, France, where most of the manufacturing steps occurred during the last years. Scheduled to be launched at the end of...
Beyond Gravity launches key products for OneWeb’s first launch from India
OneWeb launched 36 additional broadband internet satellites aboard a GSLV Mark 3 launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India. The rocket is dubbed as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites up to 8,000 kgs. OneWeb is building a communications network with a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites that will deliver internet access around the world.
OriginClear Opens Equity Line with GHS Investments
CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN ), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces that it has entered an Equity Financing Agreement (the “Agreement”) with GHS Investments (GHS). Pursuant to the Agreement, GHS has agreed to purchase up to $25.0 million in registered common stock, with timing and amounts of the purchases to be determined at the sole discretion of OCLN. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005404/en/ Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability. Now, the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is enabling clean water to become an investable asset, open to main street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo (image by OriginClear)
