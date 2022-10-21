Read full article on original website
WIBW
Need help for a happy holiday? Christmas Bureau applications start this week in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People needing a helping hand this holiday season can start applying this week for the United Way of Greater Topeka’s Christmas Bureau. The annual event connects people in Shawnee County who need assistance with adopters, who are encouraged to provide a holiday meal and gifts.
KVOE
Senior Center lays off employees, including director
The Emporia Senior Center has been battling financial issues for years, and that ongoing issue has forced painful steps for the facility. Director Ian Boyd says the Senior Center Board of Directors approved Boyd’s recommendation to lay off employees, including himself, as the Senior Center deals with a combination of several factors — including the embezzlement of over $100,000 from prior director Lannie Lyman, equipment failures, COVID-19, recent inflationary pressures and lower attendance. Boyd says the Senior Center’s expenses are within the approved budget and there have been no financial crimes, but the layoffs are needed to preserve the center’s status as a Kansas corporation.
WIBW
Topeka church celebrates new community garden space
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church wants to share its space with the community. The Episcopal Diocese of Kansas, along with city leaders and members of the community, celebrated its new garden at Bethany House and Garden. Each of the four garden spaces provides its own service to the...
WIBW
Servicemaster to pay for 100 Nanny’s Soul Food meals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Servicemaster will help pay for any customers at Nanny’s Soul Food to get a free meal on Saturday, October 22, but only for a limited time. Servicemaster plans to pay for the first 100 meals served at Nanny’s Soul Food, located at 822 N Kansas Ave. in NOTO, on Saturday.
WIBW
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies, due to staffing closures. Several viewers say changing hours and closed doors at some Topeka Walgreens pharmacies are causing problems for them and their doctors. Four of their eight pharmacies were closed Friday, Oct....
Shawnee County residents expressing views about sales tax proposal
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On a normal fall afternoon the mini-train is making noise across Gage Park, but on November 8th, a ballot question will be making the noise. Currrently the Topeka Zoo is privately funded and funded by city taxes. Gage Park is funded by county property taxes. The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center isn’t receiving […]
WIBW
Manhattan man dragged by truck, becomes victim of scooter theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Manhattan man and his scooter were hit by a truck and dragged for a short time he also became the victim of a scooter theft. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, emergency crews were called to the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school. The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight. When officials...
Juvenile accused of theft from Topeka business
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at a business early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of southeast 15th Street at 1:12 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a subject fleeing from the property. Officers detained the subject while they investigated. Items were recovered from the […]
2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash
RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
1350kman.com
Junction City Commission approves counteroffer to acquire former high school property
Junction City Commissioners have reached an agreement to proceed on acquiring the former Junction City High School property. The city has been in negotiations with USD 475 to acquire the property for $1. Over the past month, the two sides have been hashing out a compromise, as the district sought removal of all building permit fees for all future projects. City Manager Allen Dinkel maintained Tuesday that he does not want to see that continue in perpetuity, but says an exception could be made on the next district project, a proposed early childhood development center.
WIBW
Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time. The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.
Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
Pet dies following Topeka Apartment fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka apartment complex was engulfed in flames Sunday evening. It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Pines Apartments near Southwest Gage Boulevard in west Topeka. While emergency crews were fighting the fire in the 200 block of S.W. Gage the road was closed. Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said eventually only two […]
Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
Manhattan man a $25K winner in Kansas Lottery event
TOPEKA — A Kansas Lottery player from Manhattan won $25,000 in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka on Friday. Conner Meza of Manhattan was one of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot in the grand finale event, players entered their non-winning $5 and $10 Cosmic Cash instant tickets into PlayOn®.
Kansas man run over by truck searching for scooter
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man struck by a truck while riding his scooter is now trying to find the scooter after being rushed to the hospital with several injuries, according to the Riley County Police Department. Eil Herrera, 26, of Manhattan, was southbound at the intersection of N. Manhattan and Kimball Avenues on […]
1350kman.com
Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head
An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
Multiple burglaries reported for businesses in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity following a recent uptick in burglaries. The department put out a warning encouraging businesses and the community to be alert and to report suspicious activity. 27 News reached out to the TPD to find out more and […]
