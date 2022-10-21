When trying to get rid of post-acne spots and hyperpigmentation, you’re likely to come across products that rely on potent acids and antioxidants, like tranexamic acid and vitamin C. Those ingredients have their own merit, but sometimes they can be a touch too strong on the skin. That’s why this on-sale dark spot serum is so good. Dermalogica’s PowerBright Dark Spot Serum blends three key ingredients to even out skin and fade stubborn marks. With this serum, you’re left with radiant and smooth skin. And it doesn’t take forever to see results, either. The brand says the formula fades hyperpigmentation in...

4 DAYS AGO