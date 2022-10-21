Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SFSD board member to start education newsletter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A member of the Sioux Falls School Board will soon have her own newsletter focused on all things education in Sioux Falls and across South Dakota. Cynthia Mickelson has been a part of the Sioux Falls School Board for six years and served as the board president for some of that time. The newsletter is something she is doing on her own and is not at all associated with the Sioux Falls School District.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District continues to grow more diverse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The student body that makes up the Sioux Falls School District speaks 77 languages, according to the latest demographic report from the district. That’s down slightly from 79 languages during the 2021-2022 school year. The majority of students speak Spanish (1,738) with Swahili...
KELOLAND TV
Eye on KELOLAND: Building a community and culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Sioux Falls’ Jefferson High School has come a long way in just two years, including its ability to establish successful sports and extracurricular programs. Starting at a new school can be daunting for anyone. But that didn’t stop students and staff at Jefferson High...
KELOLAND TV
Growing healthcare programs at USD
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO)– It’s out with the old and in with the new for the University of South Dakota’s health sciences department. This year, the Center for Health Education opened at USD, offering a home base for all of the university’s health sciences majors. It provides students with state-of-the-art labs, classrooms and technology to prepare them for the growing field of health care.
KELOLAND TV
Toy Lending Library has hundreds of boxes to borrow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local non-profit is serving more kids than ever in the community. 15 month old Maya is getting her hands on some new toys. It’s thanks to the Toy Lending Library. Her mom says they started using the organization about a year ago.
KELOLAND TV
Welcome to our Hartford Community Show
Today’s show looked different than most! That’s because we took our show on the road, to Hartford South Dakota!. We started out talking to the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce and Hartford Area Business Development about what makes the community of Hartford such a great place to live, work and have fun.
KELOLAND TV
Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
sdpb.org
2022 'AA' State Cheer and Dance Results
GRAND CHAMPION CHEER - "AA" GRAND CHAMPION DANCE - "AA"
KELOLAND TV
Visiting Hartford: Dave & Co. Real Estate Team, Hegg Realtors
Want to know even more people who call Hartford, South Dakota home? You’ll find plenty of them working as part of the real estate team at Dave and Company Real Estate. They know all about that small-town community lifestyle that so many people are looking for these days. Who knows, you could end up calling out “Hey Neighbor!” and a member of Dave and Company could soon be answering your call.
KELOLAND TV
Doctors preparing for upcoming flu season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some Doctors are predicting a more challenging flu season ahead. The past two years have been pretty mild when it comes to the flu. Because of that, fewer of us have been exposed to the latest strains. So now we may be more vulnerable to this year’s flu virus.
KELOLAND TV
Visiting Hartford: Hartford Building Center
We aren’t just going to tell you that Hartford is a great place to put down roots, we’re going to prove it. And you don’t need to look any further than Joe and Lisa Hellvig who purchased Hartford Building Center 14 years ago. Lisa grew up on a farm just six miles north of town and Joe grew up in Watertown. But after saying “I do” to each other more than 33 years ago, they also said “we will” be raising our family here.
KELOLAND TV
Visiting Hartford: Grocott Ink & Thread
From building a brand to celebrating an event, there’s a variety of reasons and ways to incorporate decorated apparel. And we know just the place to get the job done. We stopped by Grocott Ink and Thread to sit down with Lori and Brian Grocott and Maryn Terry to learn how their full service screen print & embroidery shop can create products that will keep you front and center.
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
KELOLAND TV
Visiting Hartford: Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce
Just 10 minutes west of Sioux Falls, Hartford is a growing community. Around here they like to say that Hartford offers a small-town atmosphere with the benefits of a big city. Whether you’re looking for great shopping and dining, want a great getaway with plenty of attractions and recreation, you’ll find it right here along the sidewalks and streets of Hartford. And that’s only the beginning…
KELOLAND TV
SD National Guard breaks ground for a new training facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson were all in Sioux Falls Friday for the groundbreaking of a new South Dakota National Guard facility. The new 41,522-square-foot readiness center will be able to house more than 220 soldiers from three units...
KELOLAND TV
Visiting Hartford: Doc Nik’s Flowers and Gifts
No matter the occasion, if you’ve ever received flowers before you know how special they can make you feel. Doc Nik’s Flowers and Gifts knows that feeling and are ready to help you create the perfect floral arrangement or pick out the perfect gift. We stopped by the full-service family-owned and operated shop to sit down with the CEO, Nikki Steffenson, to learn all about how and why they love spreading kindness one flower arrangement and gift at a time.
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County to pick new auditor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In South Dakota’s 66 counties, the county auditor serves as the chief election official in charge of counting votes and reporting results to the secretary of state’s office. Minnehaha County will be voting for its third different county auditor in the span...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rabid bats found in South Dakota: Vaccinate your pets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is asking pet owners to protect their households by getting their pets vaccinated against rabies, a deadly disease that is transmitted to the victim by a bite from an infected animal. With the colder temperatures, bats will move...
KELOLAND TV
Brewing beer to help beat cancer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beer that got its start in Iowa is helping save lives across the country, including a taproom in Sioux Falls. Severance Brewing Company is one of 150 craft breweries across the United States serving a special West Coast IPA. “We were approached by...
KELOLAND TV
From the Archives: Leslie Jordan visits Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You might recognize Leslie Jordan from iconic television shows such as ‘Will and Grace,’ ‘Reba,’ ‘American Horror Story’ or ‘Night Court.’ Or maybe you were one of his nearly 6 million followers on Instagram that enjoyed his comedic videos.
