We aren’t just going to tell you that Hartford is a great place to put down roots, we’re going to prove it. And you don’t need to look any further than Joe and Lisa Hellvig who purchased Hartford Building Center 14 years ago. Lisa grew up on a farm just six miles north of town and Joe grew up in Watertown. But after saying “I do” to each other more than 33 years ago, they also said “we will” be raising our family here.

HARTFORD, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO