Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Four file to fill vacant position for Mitchell Mayor

MITCHELL – Following the announced departure of J.D. England as Mitchell Mayor taking effect on October 28th, four candidates have filed to fill the vacancy and the remaining year for the mayor’s term. The four candidates include:. Nathan Jenkins (current member of the Mitchell City Council) Corey Pace.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

NLCS Board approves 16 new hires during regular meeting Thursday evening

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence School Board of Directors approve 16 new hires and additional personnel changes during their regular meeting on Thursday, October 20th. Marti Colglazier – Needmore Interim Principal, effective October 17, 2022, through January 27, 2023. Stacey Brown – Transportation Administrative Assistant, effective September 17,...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Town of Oolitic to pick up leaves in November

OOLITIC – The town of Oolitic will be picking up fallen leaves from November 1st, through November 15th to help community members. Those who would like to be included in the pickup route can call Town Hall at (812) 275-6813 to be placed on a pick-up list for leaf removal.
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

READI to bring new life, vibrant McCord Square Downtown District to McCordsville

MCCORDVILLE – Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials Tuesday to break ground on the McCord Square Downtown District, a $50 million, 48-acre quality-of-place investment in McCordsville. The project, which is advancing with support from the nationally recognized Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), will...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Additional ramp restrictions announced at State Road 46 interchange in Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to continue concrete patching this week through early November at the State Road 46 interchange at I-65 in Columbus as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project. Initial restrictions began Sunday. Additional closures are scheduled as follows, weather permitting:
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

North Lawrence Community School Board approves one-year teacher contract

BEDFORD – In a 6-0 vote, the North Lawrence Community School Board approved a one-year contract for NLCS Teachers during their meeting Monday night. Teachers this year saw an increase to the funding for wages that saw approximately $1.3 million added to teachers’ salaries and benefits, a step in the right direction according to NLCS Superintendent Dr. Ty Mungle.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Spring Mill Inn will close for major renovations beginning in November

MITCHELL – Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park will close for major renovation beginning Nov. 13. Reopening is expected in the first quarter of 2024. The Spring Mill Inn opened in 1939. According to officials, the 73-room inn is structurally sound but needs significant work that requires extended closure of the entire facility, including the Millstone Dining Room, conference facilities, and overnight lodging.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

IU President Pamela Whitten shares views at Becky Skillman Leadership Institute

BEDFORD – Indiana University President Pamela Whitten spoke at the Becky Skillman Leadership Institute in Bedford on Thursday, October 20th, on how IU and local communities can work together on a shared vision for more jobs with better pay, enhanced educational and cultural opportunities, and healthier, happier Hoosiers. The...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years of service Saturday

MITCHELL – Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years Saturday afternoon which saw community members come and enjoy the beautiful weather and music together. Attendees were treated to a fish fry, courtesy of the Huron Fire Department, music, and quarry tours during the event. There were also opportunities to interact with quarry equipment and fire trucks that were on display, a chance to win door prizes, and rock painting for the kids, among other activities during the four-hour event.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Early voting continues in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO. – Early walk-in voting for the November 8th general election continued in Lawrence County. You can vote from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. until 2:20 p.m. on Saturday at the Lawrence County Registration Office at Courthouse Plaza. As of Friday, Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Town of Oolitic to adopt 2023 budget

OOLITIC – The Town of Oolitic will meet on Monday, October 24th at 6 p.m. for the budget adoption for 2023, followed by the regular town meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Oolitic Town Hall at 109 Main Street. The current projected total for the 2023 budget sits at $529,598,...
OOLITIC, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 24, 2022

9:58 a.m. Mariah Cormican, 38, Huntingburg, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 12:37 a.m. Report of unlawful entry in the 2000 block of H Street. 1:23 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 1000 block of U Street. 1:45 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Dog bites firefighter, owner issued court summons

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was issued a summons to appear in court when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department animal control officer was called to a home in the 90 block of Leatherwood Circle after a report a Shawswick Volunteer firefighter had been bitten by a dog. The...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Street Department busy vacuuming up leaves

BEDFORD – Leaf season has arrived and Bedford Street Department crews are vacuuming up leaves through approximately December 2, 2022. Crews will vacuum leaves in your neighborhood on your trash pickup day with the automated trash truck. All leaves must be raked and in a pile within three feet...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

I-69 around the clock lane closures expected to end this fall

INDIANA – Median cable barrier installation, drainage work, and other finishing touches continue along State Road 37 between Martinsville and Henderson Ford Road. Around-the-clock lane closures are expected to end this fall after permanent striping work is completed. Overhead lighting at the Henderson Ford Road interchange has been completed....
MARTINSVILLE, IN

