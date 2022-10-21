Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
wbiw.com
Four file to fill vacant position for Mitchell Mayor
MITCHELL – Following the announced departure of J.D. England as Mitchell Mayor taking effect on October 28th, four candidates have filed to fill the vacancy and the remaining year for the mayor’s term. The four candidates include:. Nathan Jenkins (current member of the Mitchell City Council) Corey Pace.
wbiw.com
NLCS Board approves 16 new hires during regular meeting Thursday evening
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence School Board of Directors approve 16 new hires and additional personnel changes during their regular meeting on Thursday, October 20th. Marti Colglazier – Needmore Interim Principal, effective October 17, 2022, through January 27, 2023. Stacey Brown – Transportation Administrative Assistant, effective September 17,...
wbiw.com
Town of Oolitic to pick up leaves in November
OOLITIC – The town of Oolitic will be picking up fallen leaves from November 1st, through November 15th to help community members. Those who would like to be included in the pickup route can call Town Hall at (812) 275-6813 to be placed on a pick-up list for leaf removal.
wbiw.com
READI to bring new life, vibrant McCord Square Downtown District to McCordsville
MCCORDVILLE – Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials Tuesday to break ground on the McCord Square Downtown District, a $50 million, 48-acre quality-of-place investment in McCordsville. The project, which is advancing with support from the nationally recognized Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), will...
wbiw.com
Ten high school seniors were selected as finalists for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 10 high school seniors have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. The finalists will be honored at the Community Foundation’s Annual Report to the Community on Tuesday,...
wbiw.com
Additional ramp restrictions announced at State Road 46 interchange in Columbus
BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to continue concrete patching this week through early November at the State Road 46 interchange at I-65 in Columbus as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project. Initial restrictions began Sunday. Additional closures are scheduled as follows, weather permitting:
wbiw.com
Lawrence County 4-H Rabbit Club members do well at Greene County 4-H Open Show
BLOOMINGTON – The Lawrence County 4-H Rabbit Club members traveled to Bloomington early Saturday morning to participate in the Greene County 4-H Rabbit Club Open Show. The 4H members participated in two shows. They could choose to participate in open or youth shows. Representing the Lawrence County club was...
wbiw.com
North Lawrence Community School Board approves one-year teacher contract
BEDFORD – In a 6-0 vote, the North Lawrence Community School Board approved a one-year contract for NLCS Teachers during their meeting Monday night. Teachers this year saw an increase to the funding for wages that saw approximately $1.3 million added to teachers’ salaries and benefits, a step in the right direction according to NLCS Superintendent Dr. Ty Mungle.
wbiw.com
Spring Mill Inn will close for major renovations beginning in November
MITCHELL – Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park will close for major renovation beginning Nov. 13. Reopening is expected in the first quarter of 2024. The Spring Mill Inn opened in 1939. According to officials, the 73-room inn is structurally sound but needs significant work that requires extended closure of the entire facility, including the Millstone Dining Room, conference facilities, and overnight lodging.
wbiw.com
IU President Pamela Whitten shares views at Becky Skillman Leadership Institute
BEDFORD – Indiana University President Pamela Whitten spoke at the Becky Skillman Leadership Institute in Bedford on Thursday, October 20th, on how IU and local communities can work together on a shared vision for more jobs with better pay, enhanced educational and cultural opportunities, and healthier, happier Hoosiers. The...
wbiw.com
Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years of service Saturday
MITCHELL – Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years Saturday afternoon which saw community members come and enjoy the beautiful weather and music together. Attendees were treated to a fish fry, courtesy of the Huron Fire Department, music, and quarry tours during the event. There were also opportunities to interact with quarry equipment and fire trucks that were on display, a chance to win door prizes, and rock painting for the kids, among other activities during the four-hour event.
wbiw.com
Four Burris Elementary School fourth graders to be featured on Talk of the Town for their Spooky Story
MITCHELL – A group of fourth graders from Burris Elementary School will be featured on the Talk of the Town program on Monday, October 31st, after winning the Spooky Story contest in Mrs. Reed’s class. Adalyn Griffin, Madi Sanders, Mylee Jones, and Austin Patton worked together to create...
wbiw.com
Early voting continues in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE CO. – Early walk-in voting for the November 8th general election continued in Lawrence County. You can vote from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. until 2:20 p.m. on Saturday at the Lawrence County Registration Office at Courthouse Plaza. As of Friday, Lawrence...
wbiw.com
Marching Stars place 11th in the state competition at Franklin Central High School, six seniors’ last performance
INDIANAPOLIS – The Bedford North Lawrence (BNL) Marching Stars showed their “true colors” by shining like stars on Saturday, October 2, 2022, when they traveled to Franklin Central High School to compete in the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) Scholastic A State Finals. They performed their...
wbiw.com
Mitchell VFD Firehouse Haunt has two more nights of terror on October 28th and 29th
MITCHELL – The first weekend of the Firehouse Haunt at the Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department went off without a hitch Friday and Saturday, seeing community members come together to support the VFD. The event leads you down a hallway of flashing lights and smoke before entering a variety of...
wbiw.com
Town of Oolitic to adopt 2023 budget
OOLITIC – The Town of Oolitic will meet on Monday, October 24th at 6 p.m. for the budget adoption for 2023, followed by the regular town meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Oolitic Town Hall at 109 Main Street. The current projected total for the 2023 budget sits at $529,598,...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 24, 2022
9:58 a.m. Mariah Cormican, 38, Huntingburg, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 12:37 a.m. Report of unlawful entry in the 2000 block of H Street. 1:23 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 1000 block of U Street. 1:45 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An...
wbiw.com
Dog bites firefighter, owner issued court summons
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was issued a summons to appear in court when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department animal control officer was called to a home in the 90 block of Leatherwood Circle after a report a Shawswick Volunteer firefighter had been bitten by a dog. The...
wbiw.com
Bedford Street Department busy vacuuming up leaves
BEDFORD – Leaf season has arrived and Bedford Street Department crews are vacuuming up leaves through approximately December 2, 2022. Crews will vacuum leaves in your neighborhood on your trash pickup day with the automated trash truck. All leaves must be raked and in a pile within three feet...
wbiw.com
I-69 around the clock lane closures expected to end this fall
INDIANA – Median cable barrier installation, drainage work, and other finishing touches continue along State Road 37 between Martinsville and Henderson Ford Road. Around-the-clock lane closures are expected to end this fall after permanent striping work is completed. Overhead lighting at the Henderson Ford Road interchange has been completed....
