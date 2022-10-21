Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
I-69 around the clock lane closures expected to end this fall
INDIANA – Median cable barrier installation, drainage work, and other finishing touches continue along State Road 37 between Martinsville and Henderson Ford Road. Around-the-clock lane closures are expected to end this fall after permanent striping work is completed. Overhead lighting at the Henderson Ford Road interchange has been completed....
wbiw.com
READI to bring new life, vibrant McCord Square Downtown District to McCordsville
MCCORDVILLE – Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined local officials Tuesday to break ground on the McCord Square Downtown District, a $50 million, 48-acre quality-of-place investment in McCordsville. The project, which is advancing with support from the nationally recognized Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), will...
wbiw.com
Fire spreads into wooded area on State Road 158
SILVERVILLE – Indian Creek Volunteer firefighters spent more than seven hours battling a fire that spread into a wooded area Friday afternoon on State Road 158. A woman reported at 12:28 p.m. the caller reported they were burning leaves when the fire spread into a wooded area in the 300 block of State Road 158, west of Grade Road.
wbiw.com
Spring Mill Inn will close for major renovations beginning in November
MITCHELL – Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park will close for major renovation beginning Nov. 13. Reopening is expected in the first quarter of 2024. The Spring Mill Inn opened in 1939. According to officials, the 73-room inn is structurally sound but needs significant work that requires extended closure of the entire facility, including the Millstone Dining Room, conference facilities, and overnight lodging.
wbiw.com
Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East
BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
Driver dies in crash involving car, dump truck in Lawrence County
A driver died after colliding with a dump truck Monday on State Road 60 in Lawrence County, police say.
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 24, 2022
9:58 a.m. Mariah Cormican, 38, Huntingburg, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 12:37 a.m. Report of unlawful entry in the 2000 block of H Street. 1:23 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 1000 block of U Street. 1:45 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An...
wbiw.com
Bedford Street Department busy vacuuming up leaves
BEDFORD – Leaf season has arrived and Bedford Street Department crews are vacuuming up leaves through approximately December 2, 2022. Crews will vacuum leaves in your neighborhood on your trash pickup day with the automated trash truck. All leaves must be raked and in a pile within three feet...
953wiki.com
Bridge project begins Oct. 31 at Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to begin work as early as Monday, October 31, at the S.R. 156 bridge over Log Lick Creek in Switzerland County. The bridge is located west of Markland Dam and will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals through next fall for a superstructure replacement project.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigating a fatal accident on State Road 60 and Noe Road
MITCHELL — A driver of an SUV died after colliding with a dump truck Monday on State Road 60 in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 East and Noe Road. Emergency crews worked several hours investigating the accident and cleaning...
wbiw.com
Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years of service Saturday
MITCHELL – Rogers Group-Mitchell Crushed Stone celebrated 70 years Saturday afternoon which saw community members come and enjoy the beautiful weather and music together. Attendees were treated to a fish fry, courtesy of the Huron Fire Department, music, and quarry tours during the event. There were also opportunities to interact with quarry equipment and fire trucks that were on display, a chance to win door prizes, and rock painting for the kids, among other activities during the four-hour event.
korncountry.com
Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers
A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested
BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
2 shot dead near 38th and Meridian on Indy's north side
Two people were shot to death in a suspected double-homicide early Monday on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
wbiw.com
Dog bites firefighter, owner issued court summons
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was issued a summons to appear in court when the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department animal control officer was called to a home in the 90 block of Leatherwood Circle after a report a Shawswick Volunteer firefighter had been bitten by a dog. The...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested on numerous charges during a Ripley County traffic stop
BATESVILLE – On Friday, October 21, 2022, a traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on I-74 in Ripley County led to the discovery of illegal drugs, guns, US currency, and additional evidence related to the dealing of illegal drugs. Two Indiana residents were arrested on numerous charges as a result of the investigation.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after an accident in Taco Bell drive-through
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Saturday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Taco Bell on 16th Street after a report of a physical altercation. When officers arrived they were directed to the drive-through area. There, officers were met by a female and 65-year-old Timothy Louden. The...
11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
