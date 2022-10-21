Read full article on original website
PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth
Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Nasa sets date for next Artemis I Moon mission launch attempt
After overcoming engine troubles, fuel line leaks, and a major hurricane, Nasa is ready for the third launch attempt of its Artemis I Moon mission. Lift off has been scheduled for no earlier than 12.07am EST on Monday 14 November.Backup launch dates for the mission include Wednesday 16 November beginning at 1.04am EST, and Saturday 19 November, beginning at 1.45am EST, according to a Nasa blog. An uncrewed test flight of Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, Artemis I will serve as a shake down for flight systems, and an opportunity to run experiments, as Orion flies...
NASA prepares to break the sound barrier with Lockheed Martin's X-59
With the help of NASA's QueSST mission, aeronautical innovators hope to break the sound barrier once more, but this time in a totally different fashion that could one day allow all of us to fly by air at speeds equal to or faster than any of the X-1 pilots who went supersonic.
James Webb Space Telescope captures new details of iconic 'Pillars of Creation'
A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope gives a new glimpse at the iconic Pillars of Creation, an area 6,500 light-years away that was made famous by a Hubble telescope image in the 1990s.
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
ZDNet
NASA's Curiosity has arrived at a special region of Mars. Here's why it's important
After 10 years of being on Mars, the Curiosity rover reached a long-awaited salty region of the planet. This region is vital to the exploration of the red planet because it could give scientists a better picture of what the climate on Mars was like before it dried up and became the frozen desert it is today.
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
Landing on Mars: Keep straight and fly right for Martian touchdown success
Touching safely down on Mars is a true, nail biting event. Landing securely on Mars remains a delicate balance of technical skill, mixed in with hard-earned luck.
techeblog.com
Raytheon Selected by US Air Force to Develop Hypersonic Air-Breathing Attack Cruise Missile
The US Air Force already has the Self-Protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD) to shoot down missiles, and this week they selected Raytheon Missiles & Defense to develop a hypersonic air-breathing attack cruise missile (HACM). This scramjet powered munition utilizes high vehicle speed to forcibly compress incoming air before combustion, which allows sustained flight at hypersonic speeds – Mach 5 or greater.
Former NASA astronaut Jim McDivitt, who led Gemini and Apollo missions, dies at 93
McDivitt commanded two early Gemini and Apollo missions in the 1960s that played a key role in preparing for the moon landing in 1969.
Scientists Are Gaming Out What Humanity Will Do If Aliens Make Contact
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Do intelligent aliens exist somewhere out there in the universe? It is a grand mystery that has captivated humans for generations, fueling ever-more sophisticated searches of the skies for signs of advanced civilizations. But while aliens have taken many forms in our imaginations—from hostile invaders to inscrutable ciphers—we have absolutely no idea what extraterrestrial life-forms might look like, how they would communicate, or even if they exist at all.
defensenews.com
Coming soon: The official rollout of the secretive B-21
WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar. The U.S. Air Force’s next stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be revealed to the public in California on Dec. 2. Northrop Grumman, the company building the B-21, announced the date in a tweet Thursday. The rollout will take place at Northrop Grumman’s...
Gizmodo
NASA Wants More Spacecraft for Its Upcoming Artemis Moon Missions
NASA has requested three new spacecraft from Lockheed Martin, which the space agency needs to fly astronauts to the Moon as part of its upcoming and ambitious Artemis program. The company has already delivered two Orion spacecraft and is currently in the process of building three more for Artemis missions 3 through 5. The newly announced batch of Orion spacecraft is meant for Artemis 6 to 8, the company announced on Thursday. The next-generation crew module is designed for deep space exploration, carrying astronauts to the Moon and possibly even further destinations like Mars in the future.
Newly discovered monster black hole so close to the Earth, it is ‘practically in our back yard’
To find the black hole, the team dug deep into data comprising nearly 200,000 binary stars.
Drone footage of The Line shows the enormous scale of the project
The ambition behind the project is curious as Linear City is in the middle of nowhere.
James Webb telescope peers 11.5 billion years into the past to capture stunning ‘rainbow knot’
James Webb has picked up yet another spectacular sight out in the cosmos. This time the space telescope spotted a “rainbow knot” made up of an extremely red quasar, as well as several massive galaxies around it. The knot would have existed around 11.5 billion years ago. The latest quasar image from James Webb is yet another reminder of just how vast space is.
