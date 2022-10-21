ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Medicaid settings rule – New law protecting your rights

INDIANA – The Division of Aging would like to provide information about a new law called the Settings Rule that will ensure that anyone receiving Medicaid Home-and Community-Based Services, like those individuals receive through the Aged and Disabled or Traumatic Brain Injury Waivers, also sometimes called HCBS waiver services, has the rights of dignity, privacy, and respect in their home and community.
Tips for Avoiding Deer on the Roadway

INDIANA – Annually, more than 14,000 deer-vehicle collisions are reported in Indiana causing several thousand dollars of damage that occurs from vehicle-deer crashes. In many cases motorists can be severely injured or killed when drivers panic and swerve to miss a deer, and then lose control of their vehicle and crash.
