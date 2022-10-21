INDIANA – The Division of Aging would like to provide information about a new law called the Settings Rule that will ensure that anyone receiving Medicaid Home-and Community-Based Services, like those individuals receive through the Aged and Disabled or Traumatic Brain Injury Waivers, also sometimes called HCBS waiver services, has the rights of dignity, privacy, and respect in their home and community.

