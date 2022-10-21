The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District on Sunday responded to a pair of grass fires, both along Route Y. One fire involved a grass fire along the west side of Route Y and just north of Highway 6. Grundy County Rural Fire chief Kenny Roberts said he was told an automobile burned and the wind spread embers into dry grass. KTTN this morning was told by the owner of the car they had been northbound on Route Y when smoke from the fire obscured the vision of the driver and the car went into the ditch. The owner stated the front bumper and headlights had burned. There also was front-end damage. The driver was not injured but had to escape out a passenger door. The car had to be towed from the scene.

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO