Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Carrollton man injured in crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident, 31-year-old Timothy Lightfoot, was injured in a Highway 65 accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County one-half mile south of Route M. Lightfoot received minor injuries and was sent to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. The car was northbound when an attempt was made to overtake another vehicle, but...
kttn.com
Man from Galt injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Gallatin
A Galt resident, 51-year-old Jay Blackburn, received serious injuries when his van was slowing in traffic near Gallatin and was hit from behind. Blackburn was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of a truck, 24-year-old Chad Withrow, of Windham, Maine was not injured. The accident happened...
KCTV 5
Truck goes airborne, crashes into tree in Nodaway County crash
NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 36-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 36-year-old David Morriss of Guilford, Missouri, was travelling too fast for the conditions and struck the rear of a 2010 Toyota Highlander on US Highway 136 west of Maple Drive at 9:40 p.m.
iowa.media
Driver airlifted from two-vehicle accident
A Boone man was transported by helicopter for medical care following an accident in Union County Thursday night. According to an Union County Sheriff report, at approximately 8:07 p.m. a 1996 Honda Civic, driven by Corey Mitchell, 32, of Boone, was traveling northbound on Cherry Street Road, when for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and entered the south lane of traffic before striking a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Gerald Holaday, 77, of Greenfield.
kttn.com
Crash on Highway 136 sends one to hospital via helicopter, driver accused of multiple infractions
The highway patrol reports a northwest Missouri man was seriously hurt when the pickup truck he was driving hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle, went off Highway 136 and struck a fence and a tree Saturday night just east of Maryville. Thirty-six-year-old David Morriss of Guilford was flown...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 223 calls for service from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 10:52 AM Officers were called about a possible missing person out of Kentucky. The adult subject was located and claimed to be avoiding contact with their family. 11:07 AM Officers...
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests
Four arrests in the area counties were reported by State Troopers over the weekend. Saturday at about 6:05 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jessica L Collins of Columbia on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. Saturday at about...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Driver Injured in Accident Near Eagleville
A Bethany driver was injured in an accident near Eagleville Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 46-year old Bethany resident Jamil Hopper and 57-year old Gary Knight of Seymore, Missouri were both southbound on I-35. Hopper travelled off the east side of the road, overcorrected and travelled back on the roadway where he struck the tractor-trailer driven by Knight.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kingston Man Arrested As Chronic DWI & License Offender
A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend as a chronic offender of DWI and drivers license violations. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Kingston resident Steven C. Plummer was arrested at 7:05 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, felony driving while revoked as a chronic offender, and for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway.
mycameronnews.com
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
kchi.com
Two Crashes – Three Injured
A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
kttn.com
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fires along Route Y
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District on Sunday responded to a pair of grass fires, both along Route Y. One fire involved a grass fire along the west side of Route Y and just north of Highway 6. Grundy County Rural Fire chief Kenny Roberts said he was told an automobile burned and the wind spread embers into dry grass. KTTN this morning was told by the owner of the car they had been northbound on Route Y when smoke from the fire obscured the vision of the driver and the car went into the ditch. The owner stated the front bumper and headlights had burned. There also was front-end damage. The driver was not injured but had to escape out a passenger door. The car had to be towed from the scene.
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Taylor County/Ringgold County investigation
(Bedford) -- Two were arrested following an investigation between the Taylor and Ringgold County Sheriff's Departments. According to the departments, stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant to be executed on Saturday. Upon investigation, Monty Parkhurst and Michelle Grady were arrested for child endangerment, possession of a controlled substances...
kchi.com
Kansas Man Arrested In Linn County
A Kansas City, KS man was arrested by State Troopers in Linn County early this morning. At about 1:50 am, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Josue Gadiel Castillo Acosta for alleged no valid driver’s license and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. He was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.
bethanyclipper.com
Two Bethany men charged in burglary investigation
Bethany, MO: A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in three search warrants being served in Harrison County on October 14. According to a press release from local authorities, over $5,000 worth of stolen goods were recovered in the search. Kevin...
kttn.com
Suspect barricades himself in abandoned home in Chillicothe, tells police he has multiple weapons, threatens harm to others
Chillicothe police report officers Saturday night responded to the 700 block of Vine Street and located a suspect with multiple felony warrants. A police sergeant said the suspect had been avoiding law enforcement for several weeks and retreated into an abandoned home and barricaded himself indoors. Police said the adult...
kjan.com
Joint investigation nets 2 arrests on drug charges
(Mount Ayr, Iowa) — A joint investigation between the Ringgold, Taylor and Adams County Sheriff’s Offices, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a man and woman from Clearfield. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports stolen property offenses resulted in a search warrant that was executed on Saturday. Multiple items were recovered at a residence in the western edge of Ringgold County, along with controlled substances and paraphernalia.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Marilyn J. (Roberts) Simpson
Mrs. Marilyn J. Simpson,93, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 7:00 P.M. at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton. Memorials to Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group and may be left with Resthaven Mortuary,...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
Corps awards contract to upgrade Missouri River levee at St. Joseph
Levee repairs along the Missouri River are ongoing and the Army Corps of Engineers has granted its largest contract ever for the Kansas City District to repair and raise the levee protecting St. Joseph as well as Elwood, Wathena, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The contract totals 14-Million dollars. It is...
Comments / 0