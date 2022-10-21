Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Man For Incident Involving Knife
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Justin Curtis for an August 2022 incident during which he caused a disturbance while in possession of a knife and also caused damage to a residence.
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Former Stone Lake Man On Amended Charge In Hemp Theft Case
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Court has accepted a plea from Logan Melton, formerly of Stone Lake, WI, to an amended charge in a case that was filed after he allegedly stole hemp plants from a Washburn County hemp farm.
drydenwire.com
Hayward Man Arrested For 5th OWI In Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Mason Christopher Bajanen, 47 years of age, from Hayward, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense, according to a news release from the WSP. WSP says that A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver arrested for 5 OWI, found parked on curb, ‘slumped over the wheel’ in northern Wisconsin
SPOONER, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol found a vehicle, still in ‘drive’, sitting over a curb in a yard in Spooner. The driver of the vehicle was charged with their fifth OWI. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident happened on...
abc10up.com
Hancock Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
A Hancock woman and a man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin were arrested in a drug bust in Bergland Thursday. Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team say they had been investigating the pair for two months, and believe they had been bringing large quantities of methamphetamine into the Hancock area. The two were pulled over as they returned to the Copper Country from Minneapolis. Troopers say that they observed the man throw something from the car window as they pulled the vehicle over. With the help of a tracking dog, they recovered a large quantity of meth. The Hancock woman was held at the Gogebic County Jail on several outstanding warrants. The Wisconsin man was taken to the Houghton County Jail on separate warrants. The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office. Investigators say charges of Possession With Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine are expected to be filed. That’s a 20-year felony.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Stealing Dog From Humane Society Of Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Mark Higgins for breaking into the Humane Society of Barron County, stealing a dog, and causing damage to the facility.
wearegreenbay.com
‘You’re going to die tonight’: Wisconsin man accused of threatening police during 3-hour standoff
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from northwestern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges following a standoff with police where he allegedly armed himself with knives. The Cumberland Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on October 16 around 6:45 p.m. The department was made aware of an intoxicated person at a residence in Cumberland.
drydenwire.com
Four Arrested And Charged After St. Croix Tribal K-9 Assists In Locating Drugs During Traffic Stop
BURNETT COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed against four people following a traffic stop in Burnett County during which the assistance of a K-9 Unit aided in the location and seizure of meth, marijuana, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
UpNorthLive.com
'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two individuals are expected to be charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine after they were arrested on Friday, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Following a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives arrested a 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, WI, and a 30-year-old woman...
Phillips man investigating Shelly Hansen cold case is also running for sheriff as a write-in candidate
Amy & John Brylski, investigating Shelly Hansen cold case and running for Price County Sheriff as a registered write-in candidatePhoto Credit: www.JohnBrylski.com. John Brylski has investigating in his blood. Whether it be exploring and climbing trees as a young boy with his childhood best friend; exploring along the river with his brother, David, as a teenager; investigating during his 28 years in law enforcement with Outagamie County; finding cougar tracks in Phillips in 2019; or working to solve the Shelly Hansen missing person mystery, John puts a whole-hearted effort into it all.
Rollover crash seriously injures 2 teenagers, alcohol possibly involved
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation.
drydenwire.com
OWI Traffic Stop Leads To Prison Sentence For Stone Lake Man
(DrydenWire) / SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Joseph Trepania, of Stone Lake, WI, on Felony OWI (6th Offense) charges stemming from a traffic stop in June 2020.
WLUC
2 arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine near Bergland
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and a 30-year-old woman from Hancock were arrested Thursday for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The arrests were made near Bergland. No names are being released until arraignment. Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) detectives...
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
drydenwire.com
3-Hour Standoff In Cumberland Results In Arrest
BARRON COUNTY — Authorities in Barron County have arrested a subject after a three-hour-long standoff in Cumberland, WI, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 6:45p, the Cumberland Police Department was advised of an intoxicated disorderly subject located...
drydenwire.com
New US 53/63 Interchange In Trego To Open Tuesday Afternoon
TREGO, WI -- The new US 53/63 interchange in the Washburn County town of Trego is expected to open to traffic the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 25, and all US 63, County E and local traffic will use the interchange to access the new roadways constructed during the past two construction seasons.
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
Second teen girl dies from injuries suffered in Barron County crash
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A second teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a crash in western Wisconsin Monday.Four teens total were involved in the single-vehicle crash. A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday morning from her injuries, and on Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said a 15-year-old girl has also died.Another 14-year-old girl was in stable condition with a serious arm injury as of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's department said. The 16-year-old boy who was driving is in custody. Investigators believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.Officials say it appears he was speeding and lost control just north of the village of Cameron around 7 p.m. Monday, causing the car to roll several times. The Rice Lake Area School District said the four teens involved were all current or former students.
drydenwire.com
Join Ben & Fitzy Live Tuesday Morning, Oct. 25, For Latest Episode Of 'Positive Tuesday'
SPOONER, WI -- Join DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald for their next episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" live this Tuesday morning!. The show is scheduled to start at 8:30a on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on DrydenWire's Facebook page.
drydenwire.com
NFIB Honors Rep. David Armstrong As Top Small Business Guardian
MADISON, Wis. -- NFIB in Wisconsin, the state's leading small-business association, announced today that Representative David Armstrong (R-75 Rice Lake) is a recipient of their prestigious Guardian of Small Business Award which recognizes those legislators who have taken a strong and consistent stand for Wisconsin’s small business community during the 2021-22 Session of the Legislature. The award was presented at Two Sisters Boutique, 26 N. Main Street, Rice Lake last Thursday.
