Interim study: Making Oklahoma a Top Ten state for women
An interim study was held Monday at the Capitol to look at ways to improve outcomes for women in Oklahoma.
KOCO
New controversy arises surrounding the race for Oklahoma superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new controversy has arisen surrounding the race for state superintendent. The Tulsa World reported that if elected, Republican Ryan Walters would have teachers undergo patriotic education offered by a conservative Christian college in Michigan. Walters has said in the past students are not being taught...
kswo.com
Senior citizens fight inflation, rising electricity and prescription costs in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Inflation is affecting consumers across the nation, including Oklahomans who are cutting costs to make ends meet. That’s according to a recent poll out of Oklahoma City. The survey from Amber Integrated shows the average prices for food and energy in Oklahoma and Texas are...
Washington Examiner
Youngkin urges education reforms after drop in math, reading proficiency
(The Center Square) – Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is urging education reforms after data showed a reduction in fourth grade math and reading proficiency scores in the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress report card. According to the data, fourth grade reading proficiency dropped to 32%, which is...
Washington Examiner
Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year
Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
The Poultry Site
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says
Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
kosu.org
Who and what's on the ballot for the November 8th general election in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 General Election will decide many statewide, federal and local races. Because of recent changes, voters will now have the option to vote early on the Wednesday before the election — in addition to the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before as well. You can look up your early voting location by county via the Oklahoma State Election Board here.
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
pryorinfopub.com
"This Will Be Devastating for Rural Schools"
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The public schools in Oklahoma rank last in expenditure per student in our region and near the bottom in the nation. Inadequate funding is a significant problem for Oklahoma school districts. Ryan Walters, Republican Candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction will lower the funds for schools with his plan to provide money to private schools. His plan is to create a voucher system that would take money from the dollars available to public schools and give it to parents whose children attend private schools or are home schooled.
city-sentinel.com
Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school
Oklahoma City – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt issued a press release with a statement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved adding the COVID-19 vaccine to childhood immunization schedules. “Regardless of what the CDC in Washington...
Washington Examiner
DeSantis pledges to implement permanent tax cuts in only debate with Crist
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Republican governor and now Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist sparred Monday night in a lively one-hour debate full of personal attacks and interrupted by raucous audience members interjecting jeers and name-calling. While DeSantis and Crist presented different views on nearly...
Oklahoma’s Now More Dangerous Than California or New York
There was a moment in last week's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate that seemed to have raised a lot of eyebrows. Joy Hoffmeister chimed in that Oklahoma is now more dangerous than California or New York, specifically that Oklahoma has higher violent crime rates than the coast capital states... Governor Kevin Stitt was noticeably flabbergasted by this, asking if anybody could possibly believe such a statement.
kosu.org
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt resurrects gaming compact fight with tribes, hires new outside legal counsel
In a notice sent to Timothy J. Kelly, a judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia dated October 11, 2022, the attorneys retained by the governor cite the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta ruling as a reason for wanting to dismiss a 2020 lawsuit by Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and Chickasaw Nation. The four tribes were seeking to stop gaming compacts Stitt signed with four other tribes.
cherokeephoenix.org
OPINION: Voting more critical than ever for Cherokees, Oklahomans
As we draw near to election day, I urge you to begin making your plans to participate. I encourage all Cherokees to vote, either by going to the polls on November 8 or by voting early or absentee. This election is one of the most important elections that we have faced as Native Americans in the state of Oklahoma. This year every congressional and statewide office is on the ballot, as well as hundreds of important state legislative and local races.
kgou.org
2022 Oklahoma Gubernatorial Debate (Encore)
This week’s Sunday Radio Matinee feature is an encore presentation of the October 19th live-stream debate between Oklahoma’s major party gubernatorial candidates - Republican incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic party challenger, Joy Hofmeister. The 90-minute debate was sponsored by the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and moderated...
FBI & CDC Stats Confirm Oklahoma Violent Crime Rate Higher Than New York & California
The debate between Oklahoma's candidates for governor got heated on Wednesday. Claims made by Democratic candidate, Joy Hofmeister, drew questions of validity not just from Governor Kevin Stitt, but moderators as well. Hofmeister couldn't get through that statement before the Governor's questions began; per data from two separate government sources,...
Washington Examiner
Deadline day: Today last chance for Californians to register to vote in midterm elections
Monday is the last day before the midterm elections to register to vote in California, a state that has 52 House seats and one Senate seat up for grabs. The state is also voting on its governor and several propositions to create new laws, such as whether to allow sports betting. Voters who miss the deadline get one final chance on Election Day, when they can ask for a provisional ballot at a polling center and sign up in person.
Washington Examiner
For Illinois unions, a perpetual free lunch is on the ballot
Democrats are widely expected to lose in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Illinois Democrats seem a bit too panicky even for that. They have placed on this year's ballot a state constitutional prohibition on any law that "interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively."
KOCO
Program looks to help, give to deserving children over holidays in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A program is looking to help deserving children over the holidays in Oklahoma. It’s never too early to start talking about the holidays. In fact, the giving season starts now. The Citizens Caring for Children are getting a head start. If you’re looking for a...
Washington Examiner
Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change
Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
