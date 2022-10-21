Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
EU finalizes charger rule forcing USB-C on iPhones in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The European Union has given its final approval to the common charger directive, a plan that will force Apple and other electronics producers to use USB-C by 2024. Under the plan, USB-C ports will...
Apple again accused of being anticompetitive as it changes NFT rules
App Store update undercuts a key feature of non-fungible tokens by banning their use to unlock content
Apple Insider
Social media apps must pay App Store 30% for boosts
Alongside new rules for NFTs and cryptocurrency, Apple has added or altered many App Store stipulations. Notably, it is introducing this 30% IAP levy on social media boosts, but it also sets out to be clear which apps it does and does not applies to. "Digital purchases for content that...
Apple Insider
UK considering antitrust regulations on Apple Card & other big tech financial programs
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says that it has concerns about Apple and other Big Tech firms disrupting the country's financial markets, and it is seeking feedback on what it should do about it. Apple's delayed Apple Pay Later has already come under some scrutiny from the FCA, but...
Apple Insider
tvOS 16.1 & watchOS 9.1 released by Apple with bug fixes
Apple has released watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 alongside the other major operating system updates with very little fanfare or user-facing features. The operating system update cycle tends to occur in sync, so alongside the macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1 release, Apple's other systems got point updates as well. There aren't many changes beyond the usual bug fixes and improvements in tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1.
Apple Insider
You'll be paying more for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One subs soon
The price of Apple's main subscription services including Apple Music, is rising by between $1 and $3 per month. For the first time since the launch of its major services Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One, Apple is raising the price of a monthly subscription. The increases will take effect from each user's next renewal, and in the US will be:
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 will have USB-C & big differences between models
A new report claims that the forthcoming iPhone 15 range will switch to USB-C charging, and that Apple will still produce four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 family has. Demand for the iPhone 14 range as a whole has been rumored to be lower than expected,...
Apple Insider
Best Buy beats Apple to 'MacBook as a subscription service' program
Electronics retailer Best Buy has launched a Mac equivalent of Apple's iPhone upgrade program, letting users lease a laptop over a three-year period. As rumors persist that Apple is looking to introduce a hardware subscription service, Best Buy has partnered with finance firm Citizens Pay to do it. The new Upgrade+ service is specifically meant to finance Mac laptop computers for monthly fee.
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.1 with Shared iCloud Photo Library
Apple has released its iOS 16.1 update to the public, with iPhone owners now able to download the latest version of the mobile operating system. Arriving after multiple beta cycles, the update bringing iOS to version 16.1 is finally out and downloadable to iPhones. As an X.1 release, it will provide more feature-based benefits than earlier ones, like the iOS 16.0.2 update to fix a camera shake issue in the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple Insider
An unapologetically plastic iPad isn't going to happen
A report claims that there was an internal Apple project to create a lower cost iPad that included a keyboard in the box, but it was abandoned. As Apple's newest iPad launch has had the peculiar effect of making last year's model seem more compelling, a new report claims that there could have been a different launch.
Apple Insider
iTunes 12.12.6 for Windows adds M2 iPad Pro support
Available as part of a number of software updates released by Apple on Monday, the update for iTunes for Windows brings the music app up to version 12.12.6. The update is available to all iTunes users running on Windows. The update offers behind-the-scenes changes to users, including various security and...
Apple Insider
New 10.9-inch iPad and M2 iPad Pro review with Jason Aten
On this special episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, special guest Jason Aten joins us for reviews of Apple's new M2 iPad Pro and redesigned 10.9-inch iPad with Magic Keyboard Folio. Apple's current iPad lineup and Apple Pencil choices are in a confusing moment. The new 10.9-inch iPad is redesigned with...
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16.1 review: imperfect preview of what's next
The release of iPadOS 16 was delayed by a few weeks to address some bugginess in the new updates. It seems to have paid off as iPadOS 16.1 releases with a working version of Stage Manager and other new features. We've been using iPadOS 16 since it was announced at...
Apple Insider
Level Lock+ review, new Apple TV 4K, & Netatmo drops HSV support
With another week comes another jam-packed episode of Homekit Insider where your hosts review the new Level Lock+, talk about the updated Apple TV 4K, and much more. There was plenty of news this week, including the launch of the Avia smart deadbolt that builds in a keypad and supports Apple Home Key. We also saw a new floor lamp from VOCOlinc that has multiple addressable color zones.
Apple Insider
PayPal gets Passkey support on iPhone, iPad, Mac in U.S.
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — PayPal is enabling support for Passkeys, a new standard for authentication that will enableiPhone, iPad, and Mac users to log in to the payment service without needing a password. Announced on Monday, support for...
Apple Insider
Apple has new App Store rules for NFTs and cryptocurrency
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced updates to theApp Store Review Guidelines, offering guidance for apps offering cryptocurrency and NFTs. The company has remained relatively quiet on blockchain technologies such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs,...
Apple Insider
Apple's $100M Small Developer Assistance Fund starts paying out
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has finally started to payApp Store developers from the Small Developer Assistance Fund, a $100 million cash pool set up as part of a class-action settlement. In August 2021, Apple agreed to settle...
Apple Insider
New Final Cut Pro update delivers faster video exports on Apple Silicon Macs
Just before the annual Final Cut Pro Global Summit starts in November, Apple has updated its flagship video editor, plus iMovie with macOS Ventura compatibility, stability fixes, and performance improvements. Both apps let Apple users create and edit videos, with Final Cut Pro aimed more at professionals. The Mac version...
Apple Insider
M2 Extreme Mac Pro due in 2023, MacBook Pro still in 2022
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following the iPhone and iPad launches, attention has tuned to Apple's impending Mac updates, but whileMacBook Pro updates are expected soon, a report claims a Mac Pro refresh is still being worked on for a 2023 release.
Apple Insider
You can't pair the first Apple Pencil with a USB-C iPad Pro
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's new adapter is only intended to connect a first-generationApple Pencil to the new iPad, it can't be used to let the older Pencil work with iPad Pro models designed to have the second-generation one.
Comments / 0