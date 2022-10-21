ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EU finalizes charger rule forcing USB-C on iPhones in 2024

Under the plan, USB-C ports will...
Social media apps must pay App Store 30% for boosts

Alongside new rules for NFTs and cryptocurrency, Apple has added or altered many App Store stipulations. Notably, it is introducing this 30% IAP levy on social media boosts, but it also sets out to be clear which apps it does and does not applies to. "Digital purchases for content that...
tvOS 16.1 & watchOS 9.1 released by Apple with bug fixes

Apple has released watchOS 9.1 and tvOS 16.1 alongside the other major operating system updates with very little fanfare or user-facing features. The operating system update cycle tends to occur in sync, so alongside the macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1 release, Apple's other systems got point updates as well. There aren't many changes beyond the usual bug fixes and improvements in tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1.
You'll be paying more for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple One subs soon

The price of Apple's main subscription services including Apple Music, is rising by between $1 and $3 per month. For the first time since the launch of its major services Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One, Apple is raising the price of a monthly subscription. The increases will take effect from each user's next renewal, and in the US will be:
iPhone 15 will have USB-C & big differences between models

A new report claims that the forthcoming iPhone 15 range will switch to USB-C charging, and that Apple will still produce four models, with bigger feature differences than the iPhone 14 family has. Demand for the iPhone 14 range as a whole has been rumored to be lower than expected,...
Best Buy beats Apple to 'MacBook as a subscription service' program

Electronics retailer Best Buy has launched a Mac equivalent of Apple's iPhone upgrade program, letting users lease a laptop over a three-year period. As rumors persist that Apple is looking to introduce a hardware subscription service, Best Buy has partnered with finance firm Citizens Pay to do it. The new Upgrade+ service is specifically meant to finance Mac laptop computers for monthly fee.
Apple releases iOS 16.1 with Shared iCloud Photo Library

Apple has released its iOS 16.1 update to the public, with iPhone owners now able to download the latest version of the mobile operating system. Arriving after multiple beta cycles, the update bringing iOS to version 16.1 is finally out and downloadable to iPhones. As an X.1 release, it will provide more feature-based benefits than earlier ones, like the iOS 16.0.2 update to fix a camera shake issue in the iPhone 14 Pro.
An unapologetically plastic iPad isn't going to happen

A report claims that there was an internal Apple project to create a lower cost iPad that included a keyboard in the box, but it was abandoned. As Apple's newest iPad launch has had the peculiar effect of making last year's model seem more compelling, a new report claims that there could have been a different launch.
iTunes 12.12.6 for Windows adds M2 iPad Pro support

Available as part of a number of software updates released by Apple on Monday, the update for iTunes for Windows brings the music app up to version 12.12.6. The update is available to all iTunes users running on Windows. The update offers behind-the-scenes changes to users, including various security and...
New 10.9-inch iPad and M2 iPad Pro review with Jason Aten

On this special episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, special guest Jason Aten joins us for reviews of Apple's new M2 iPad Pro and redesigned 10.9-inch iPad with Magic Keyboard Folio. Apple's current iPad lineup and Apple Pencil choices are in a confusing moment. The new 10.9-inch iPad is redesigned with...
iPadOS 16.1 review: imperfect preview of what's next

The release of iPadOS 16 was delayed by a few weeks to address some bugginess in the new updates. It seems to have paid off as iPadOS 16.1 releases with a working version of Stage Manager and other new features. We've been using iPadOS 16 since it was announced at...
Level Lock+ review, new Apple TV 4K, & Netatmo drops HSV support

With another week comes another jam-packed episode of Homekit Insider where your hosts review the new Level Lock+, talk about the updated Apple TV 4K, and much more. There was plenty of news this week, including the launch of the Avia smart deadbolt that builds in a keypad and supports Apple Home Key. We also saw a new floor lamp from VOCOlinc that has multiple addressable color zones.
PayPal gets Passkey support on iPhone, iPad, Mac in U.S.

PayPal is enabling support for Passkeys, a new standard for authentication that will enableiPhone, iPad, and Mac users to log in to the payment service without needing a password. Announced on Monday, support for...
Apple has new App Store rules for NFTs and cryptocurrency

Apple has announced updates to theApp Store Review Guidelines, offering guidance for apps offering cryptocurrency and NFTs. The company has remained relatively quiet on blockchain technologies such as cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs,...
Apple's $100M Small Developer Assistance Fund starts paying out

Apple has finally started to payApp Store developers from the Small Developer Assistance Fund, a $100 million cash pool set up as part of a class-action settlement. In August 2021, Apple agreed to settle...
New Final Cut Pro update delivers faster video exports on Apple Silicon Macs

Just before the annual Final Cut Pro Global Summit starts in November, Apple has updated its flagship video editor, plus iMovie with macOS Ventura compatibility, stability fixes, and performance improvements. Both apps let Apple users create and edit videos, with Final Cut Pro aimed more at professionals. The Mac version...
M2 Extreme Mac Pro due in 2023, MacBook Pro still in 2022

Following the iPhone and iPad launches, attention has tuned to Apple's impending Mac updates, but whileMacBook Pro updates are expected soon, a report claims a Mac Pro refresh is still being worked on for a 2023 release.
You can't pair the first Apple Pencil with a USB-C iPad Pro

Apple's new adapter is only intended to connect a first-generationApple Pencil to the new iPad, it can't be used to let the older Pencil work with iPad Pro models designed to have the second-generation one.

