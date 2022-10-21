Read full article on original website
Woman arrested after leaving child at Pinellas County bar, biting deputy, records say
An Ocala woman was arrested Sunday morning after leaving her child at a bar and attacking a deputy, according to arrest reports.
Sheriff: Robbery attempt ends in shooting outside of Brandon mall
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Hillsborough County are searching for a second person connected to a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon outside of Brandon Mall. At around 2:15 p.m., Hillsborough sheriff's deputies responded to Westfield Brandon Mall on multiple reports of a shooting. Once deputies arrived, they...
Tampa Police arrest two men involved in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a press conference on Monday TPD arrested two men they believe are linked to a deadly shooting outside a Tampa nightclub on October 9.
3-year-old safe, father in custody after he barricaded them inside truck on Gandy Boulevard: St. Pete police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy is safe and his father is in custody after he barricaded himself and the child inside a pickup truck for hours early Tuesday on Gandy Boulevard, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. It all started around 11:30 p.m. Monday as a "domestic...
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
Suspects who shot 7, killed 1 in Tampa bar shooting found in Texas hotel, chief says
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor will hold a press conference Monday afternoon on arrests made in relation to a bar shooting that left one person dead and six injured in early October.
2nd suspect sought after shooting outside Brandon Mall leaves 2 injured, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.
Woman, 23, dies after being struck by car in Sarasota
A 23-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car on Monday morning, the Sarasota Police Department said.
UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are continuing to investigate the death Monday of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon. Police...
2 men arrested in Texas in connection to deadly Tampa shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people police believe were responsible for a Tampa shooting that left one person dead and six others injured have been arrested, Tampa police chief Mary O'Connor announced. During a news conference Monday, O'Connor said 32-year-old Damaso Bravo and Josue Clavel, 22, were arrested after they...
Largo man stomped on pregnant woman in Publix parking lot, left her covered in blood, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening.
‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
Man went 128 mph in 55-mph zone on Gandy Bridge, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a California man after he was caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, an arrest report said.
St. Pete police to discuss ‘violent drug ring’ investigation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss a multi-agency task force investigation into “a violent drug ring.”. According to a Monday evening release, authorities said the ring is responsible for “millions of dollars...
20-year-old scooter rider killed in Tampa crash
Police say a 20-year-old scooter rider was killed in a crash involving another vehicle in Tampa.
Dunedin teen crashes into home while driving drunk, severely injures man: FHP
A teenager from Dunedin was arrested Friday night after crashing into a home while driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
20-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting, police say
A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Largo man charged for alleged battery of pregnant girlfriend: PCSO
A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend in a parking lot on Saturday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
LOCATED — Purple Alert — Frank Barone – 2022-31406
Sunday, October 23Frank Barone was located earlier today safe in Hernando County. Thanks for all of the tips. Original informationPURPLE ALERT – Frank Barone – 2022-31406. Purple Alert The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.
