Clearwater, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: Robbery attempt ends in shooting outside of Brandon mall

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Hillsborough County are searching for a second person connected to a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon outside of Brandon Mall. At around 2:15 p.m., Hillsborough sheriff's deputies responded to Westfield Brandon Mall on multiple reports of a shooting. Once deputies arrived, they...
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are continuing to investigate the death Monday of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon. Police...
10 Tampa Bay

2 men arrested in Texas in connection to deadly Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people police believe were responsible for a Tampa shooting that left one person dead and six others injured have been arrested, Tampa police chief Mary O'Connor announced. During a news conference Monday, O'Connor said 32-year-old Damaso Bravo and Josue Clavel, 22, were arrested after they...
fox13news.com

‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
wfla.com

St. Pete police to discuss ‘violent drug ring’ investigation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss a multi-agency task force investigation into “a violent drug ring.”. According to a Monday evening release, authorities said the ring is responsible for “millions of dollars...
hernandonewstoday.com

LOCATED — Purple Alert — Frank Barone – 2022-31406

Sunday, October 23Frank Barone was located earlier today safe in Hernando County. Thanks for all of the tips. Original informationPURPLE ALERT – Frank Barone – 2022-31406. Purple Alert The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.
