Carrollton, MO

kttn.com

Carrollton man injured in crash on Highway 65

A Carrollton resident, 31-year-old Timothy Lightfoot, was injured in a Highway 65 accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County one-half mile south of Route M. Lightfoot received minor injuries and was sent to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. The car was northbound when an attempt was made to overtake another vehicle, but...
CARROLLTON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 223 calls for service from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 10:52 AM Officers were called about a possible missing person out of Kentucky. The adult subject was located and claimed to be avoiding contact with their family. 11:07 AM Officers...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

UTV crash sends Bevier man to hospital

A Bevier resident was hurt early Sunday when the UTV he was operating Overturned on a country road in southern Macon County. Thirty-six-year-old Calvin Wilson was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The accident happened on Indigo Road four miles north of College Mound as the southbound...
BEVIER, MO
kttn.com

Man from Galt injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Gallatin

A Galt resident, 51-year-old Jay Blackburn, received serious injuries when his van was slowing in traffic near Gallatin and was hit from behind. Blackburn was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of a truck, 24-year-old Chad Withrow, of Windham, Maine was not injured. The accident happened...
GALLATIN, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR STEALING ITEMS FROM A STORAGE UNIT

A Sedalia man has been charged with burglary after several items were stolen from a storage unit in Green Ridge. According to a probable cause statement, authorities investigated a case involving several items being stolen from a storage unit. The value of the items stolen was approximately $1,500. Sedalia Police...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

HIGGINSVILLE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Higginsville Man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 22. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 38-year-old Dustin Neher struck an animal in the roadway, overturned and was ejected from his motorcycle. Neher was transported by EMS to Centerpoint Medical Center...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters contain natural cover fire in Cooper County, displaced family loses everything

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A family displaced in a fire in Woolridge says they have lost everything, after their two properties burned to the ground Sunday. Over 50 fire departments from across the state of Missouri contained the natural cover fire near Wooldridge in Cooper County. Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire spread The post Firefighters contain natural cover fire in Cooper County, displaced family loses everything appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fires along Route Y

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District on Sunday responded to a pair of grass fires, both along Route Y. One fire involved a grass fire along the west side of Route Y and just north of Highway 6. Grundy County Rural Fire chief Kenny Roberts said he was told an automobile burned and the wind spread embers into dry grass. KTTN this morning was told by the owner of the car they had been northbound on Route Y when smoke from the fire obscured the vision of the driver and the car went into the ditch. The owner stated the front bumper and headlights had burned. There also was front-end damage. The driver was not injured but had to escape out a passenger door. The car had to be towed from the scene.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kingston Man Arrested As Chronic DWI & License Offender

A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend as a chronic offender of DWI and drivers license violations. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Kingston resident Steven C. Plummer was arrested at 7:05 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, felony driving while revoked as a chronic offender, and for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway.
KINGSTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests

Four arrests in the area counties were reported by State Troopers over the weekend. Saturday at about 6:05 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jessica L Collins of Columbia on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. Saturday at about...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge

“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO

