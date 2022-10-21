Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Carrollton man injured in crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident, 31-year-old Timothy Lightfoot, was injured in a Highway 65 accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County one-half mile south of Route M. Lightfoot received minor injuries and was sent to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. The car was northbound when an attempt was made to overtake another vehicle, but...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 223 calls for service from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls include:. 10:52 AM Officers were called about a possible missing person out of Kentucky. The adult subject was located and claimed to be avoiding contact with their family. 11:07 AM Officers...
kttn.com
UTV crash sends Bevier man to hospital
A Bevier resident was hurt early Sunday when the UTV he was operating Overturned on a country road in southern Macon County. Thirty-six-year-old Calvin Wilson was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The accident happened on Indigo Road four miles north of College Mound as the southbound...
kttn.com
Man from Galt injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Gallatin
A Galt resident, 51-year-old Jay Blackburn, received serious injuries when his van was slowing in traffic near Gallatin and was hit from behind. Blackburn was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of a truck, 24-year-old Chad Withrow, of Windham, Maine was not injured. The accident happened...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR STEALING ITEMS FROM A STORAGE UNIT
A Sedalia man has been charged with burglary after several items were stolen from a storage unit in Green Ridge. According to a probable cause statement, authorities investigated a case involving several items being stolen from a storage unit. The value of the items stolen was approximately $1,500. Sedalia Police...
Driver delivering for Amazon found dead after suspected animal attack in Excelsior Springs
A driver working for Amazon was found dead from a suspected animal attack in Excelsior Springs, according to the Ray County Sheriff's Office.
kttn.com
Suspect barricades himself in abandoned home in Chillicothe, tells police he has multiple weapons, threatens harm to others
Chillicothe police report officers Saturday night responded to the 700 block of Vine Street and located a suspect with multiple felony warrants. A police sergeant said the suspect had been avoiding law enforcement for several weeks and retreated into an abandoned home and barricaded himself indoors. Police said the adult...
kmmo.com
HIGGINSVILLE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Higginsville Man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 22. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 38-year-old Dustin Neher struck an animal in the roadway, overturned and was ejected from his motorcycle. Neher was transported by EMS to Centerpoint Medical Center...
KCTV 5
Intentionally-set fire spreads to 6 houses in Jackson County, a recent trend in that neighborhood
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews from multiple fire departments worked to put out several house fires in a Jackson County neighborhood Monday morning, with the fire chief saying they were intentionally set. The fires were all in a neighborhood in unincorporated Jackson County in the 2100 block of Spring...
Firefighters contain natural cover fire in Cooper County, displaced family loses everything
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A family displaced in a fire in Woolridge says they have lost everything, after their two properties burned to the ground Sunday. Over 50 fire departments from across the state of Missouri contained the natural cover fire near Wooldridge in Cooper County. Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire spread The post Firefighters contain natural cover fire in Cooper County, displaced family loses everything appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
FireRescue1
Mo. firefighter remains in serious condition after being injured in grass fire
BUCKNER, Mo. — One firefighter remains seriously injured and another was released from the hospital with minor injuries after a grass fire blazed through 15 acres north of Buckner on Friday, according to a statement from the Fort Osage Fire Protection District. Officers responded to the fire shortly after...
kttn.com
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fires along Route Y
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District on Sunday responded to a pair of grass fires, both along Route Y. One fire involved a grass fire along the west side of Route Y and just north of Highway 6. Grundy County Rural Fire chief Kenny Roberts said he was told an automobile burned and the wind spread embers into dry grass. KTTN this morning was told by the owner of the car they had been northbound on Route Y when smoke from the fire obscured the vision of the driver and the car went into the ditch. The owner stated the front bumper and headlights had burned. There also was front-end damage. The driver was not injured but had to escape out a passenger door. The car had to be towed from the scene.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kingston Man Arrested As Chronic DWI & License Offender
A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend as a chronic offender of DWI and drivers license violations. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Kingston resident Steven C. Plummer was arrested at 7:05 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, felony driving while revoked as a chronic offender, and for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway.
lakeexpo.com
Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
kttn.com
Man from Hardin demolishes pickup in crash on Route E; arrested and accused of DWI
The Highway Patrol reports a Hardin man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday night, October 20th. He was also arrested. Seventy-two-year-old Wendell Milligan was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The pickup traveled south on Route E before...
Jackson Co. Prosecutor’s office threatened after firefighter’s death
Jackson County Prosecutor's office said it received threats after investigators ruled a shooting of a Kansas City firefighter was self defense.
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests
Four arrests in the area counties were reported by State Troopers over the weekend. Saturday at about 6:05 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jessica L Collins of Columbia on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. Saturday at about...
KYTV
“This is devastating:” Community members react to wildfire in Wooldridge, Mo
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community members are now picking up the pieces after a natural cover fire swept through the town of Wooldridge in Cooper County Saturday evening. It is a town of fewer than 100 people. ”The town has changed a lot over the years. When I was a...
KRMS Radio
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge
“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
