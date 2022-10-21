Read full article on original website
Related
The Redford Center Announces Environmental Impact Film Project Grant Winners (Exclusive)
Amid a climate crisis that is seeing record heat temperatures broken around the globe, The Redford Center has announced the 12 filmmaking teams who are winners of its Environmental Impact Film Project grants for 2022-2023. The center — the environmental media nonprofit founded in 2005 by Robert Ford and his late son James Redford — provides funding biannually to a select group of cinematic storytellers who focus on environmental justice, intersectional themes and solutions that improve the health of the planet. “We view these artists as translators: humanizing the issues we so urgently need to address and giving voice to the frontline...
ABC 15 News
Navajo Nation grad student designs water bottles to help provide water to community
He's designing solutions for his community and proving his talents are limitless at the same time. A graduate student on the Navajo Nation has designed not just one, but two water bottles that are helping to provide more water resources for people there. According to recent estimates, about 30% of...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix elementary school's food pantry feeds hundreds, teaches students valuable lessons
PHOENIX — A south Phoenix elementary school is taking the stigma out of depending on a food pantry and creating an innovative way to get kids excited about spending time there. At the peak of the pandemic, with many of their families struggling to get by, VH Lassen Elementary...
Comments / 0