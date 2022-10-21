ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

AmEx profits up 3%, but still sets cash aside for downturn

By KEN SWEET
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjTJy_0ihZZwV200

NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express profits rose a modest 3% in the third quarter despite a significant rise in spending by cardmembers.

Revenue surged 24% to $13.56 billion, but profit its being curbed as the credit card giant sets aside hundreds of millions of dollars to cover potential credit losses in a volatile global economy.

Shares slumped 6.5% in morning trading Friday.

The New York company earned $1.88 billion, or $2.47 a share, or a nickel better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. It's also up from the $1.83 billion, or $2.27 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Despite double-digit increases in cardmember spending, new accounts opened, and healthy revenue, AmEx set aside $778 million to cover potential loan losses this quarter. That's nearly double what larger banks like Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America reported putting in reserve when they reported quarterly results last week.

The company said the reason for the higher reserves was higher levels of loans provided by the company. AmEx has been moving to a more traditional business model encouraging card users to keep a balance — as well as the fact that even its well-to-do customers are getting hit by inflation. Total loans were $103.9 billion, up from $79.4 billion in the same period a year earlier.

“We have not seen changes in the spending behaviors of our customers, but we are mindful of the mixed signals in the broader economy and have plans in place to pivot should the operating environment change dramatically,” said CEO and Chairman Steve Squeri in a prepared statement.

AmEx told investors the company expects to have higher loan losses and charge-offs in the coming quarters, but says it will remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Setting aside the cloudy economic forecast, AmEx's cardmembers are having no problem spending on their cards. The company saw $394.4 million spent on its network last quarter, up 19% from a year earlier. Average cardmember spending was up 13% from a year earlier to $5,886.

The company now expects full-year earnings to be above its previous forecast of $9.25 to $9.65 per share.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GM 3Q profit up on US sales, says it's handling headwinds

DETROIT — (AP) — General Motors' third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent parts supply chain troubles. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.3 billion from July through September, compared with $2.42 billion a year earlier. The increase was fueled...
iheart.com

If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent

When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Futures head lower despite strong showing from US companies

Wall Street declined before the opening bell despite strong earnings from some major U.S. corporations Tuesday. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.4% and futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. General Motors jumped 4.4% after the automaker reported third-quarter net profit rose 36.7% as vehicle sales rebound from...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian shares mostly lower on worries over China outlook

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower Tuesday in Asia as markets remained jittery over the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China, where key reformers were excluded from the highest ranks of ruling party leadership. Hong Kong’s benchmark failed to hold onto early gains after...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wall Street opens mostly higher as earnings reports roll in

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as traders take in a big round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. General Motors was up after delivering solid results, while packaging maker Crown Holdings fell sharply after its latest earnings fell short of estimates. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Tuesday while the Dow was little changed. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

German business confidence stuck at lowest since May 2020

BERLIN — (AP) — German business confidence is stuck at its lowest level in more than two years as energy worries fuel expectations of a difficult winter, a closely watched survey showed Tuesday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index, a prominent health indicator for Europe's biggest...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Amazon adds Venmo as a payment option

SEATTLE — As the holiday shopping season begins, Amazon announced it is adding another way for its customers to pay for purchases. Amazon announced in a news release that it will be accepting Venmo as a payment method for orders placed on Amazon.com and on its mobile app. The company said “select Amazon customers” would begin seeing the option on Oct. 25, with the feature being available to all users by Black Friday.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
77K+
Followers
140K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy