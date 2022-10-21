In Football Manager 2023, Real Hispalis are listed as a La Liga side that you can take charge of. Given that Sports Interactive – the studio behind the game – don't have the rights to every club, some team names need to be altered as not to infringe on rights. In the past, Juventus have had an exclusivity deal with Pro Evolution Soccer (now eFootball), which meant that they had to be renamed as Zebre within the FM world. Manchester United are currently out of the game, too, listed as Manchester UFC (opens in new tab) from FM22 onwards.

1 DAY AGO