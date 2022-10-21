Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo heading for 'messy end' at Manchester United, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville and Roy Keane had a heated discussion on Saturday night about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United. Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Old Trafford is nearing a 'messy end'. Neville and ex-United team-mate Roy Keane were involved in a heated discussion about...
Aston Villa: How will Unai Emery play?
Unai Emery is the new Aston Villa manager, replacing Steven Gerrard and leaving Villarreal midseason for another crack at the Premier League. And yet, the former Arsenal manager is still a mystery to many. The Basque boss spent around 15 months in north London, tinkering and tweaking away with his side until his demise. Since then, he's re-energised his career back in his native Spain – naturally, winning the Europa League once more.
Who is Portugal’s first-choice penalty-taker at the World Cup?
Inevitably, Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal's penalty taker for World Cup 2022 - self-belief has always been a vital attribute for any penalty taker to possess and few have as much confidence as the forward. From a young age, the Portugal (opens in new tab) captain was determined to be one...
Tottenham need 'two or three transfer windows' to be competitive – Conte
Tottenham manager has reiterated that it will take time for Spurs to be successful following defeat to Newcastle on Sunday. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has reiterated that Spurs need 'two to three transfer windows' in order to be competitive in the Premier League and in Europe. Conte's side suffered their...
Fantasy World Cup 2022: Is there a fantasy football game for the World Cup?
Fantasy football has enjoyed a massive surge in popularity over recent years, with more than 10 million people around the world now taking part in the Premier League’s official game. It gives armchair experts the chance to put their knowledge to the test by selecting a squad of players...
West Ham United vs Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
West Ham United vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
The Champions League as it stands: Which teams are through, who's out and are any big clubs in danger of missing out?
Some clubs are in precarious positions, while others have already qualified for the knockouts, but how do the Champions League groups stand for the final two games?. The penultimate round of Champions League group stage fixtures get underway tonight, and there are plenty of permutations surrounding which teams are in danger of missing out on the knockout rounds.
Football Manager 2023: Who are Real Hispalis?
In Football Manager 2023, Real Hispalis are listed as a La Liga side that you can take charge of. Given that Sports Interactive – the studio behind the game – don't have the rights to every club, some team names need to be altered as not to infringe on rights. In the past, Juventus have had an exclusivity deal with Pro Evolution Soccer (now eFootball), which meant that they had to be renamed as Zebre within the FM world. Manchester United are currently out of the game, too, listed as Manchester UFC (opens in new tab) from FM22 onwards.
World Cup 2022 stickers: Is there a Panini album for the World Cup, and how many stickers does it take to fill?
For most football fans, the World Cup holds a deep nostalgic appeal, rooted in childhood memories of first watching the tournament. The brightly coloured flags and kits, the carnival atmosphere, spectacular goals and wild celebrations as the game’s biggest stars all gather together in one place. Thank you for...
Jesse Marsch staring down barrel as Leeds crash to fourth straight defeat vs Fulham
Leeds had lost three league matches on the spin coming into this clash at Elland Road – but they made the ideal start, going ahead on 20 minutes through Rodrigo. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo...
Aston Villa respond to Steven Gerrard's sacking with emphatic win over Brentford
Danny Ings bagged a brace as Aston Villa thrashed Brentford (opens in new tab) 4-0 in their first game after Steven Gerrard was sacked as head coach. Villa – under the caretaker charge of Aaron Danks – blew the Bees away with three goals in the opening 14 minutes at Villa Park, then added another in the second half as they cruised to only a third Premier League win of the season.
Erling Haaland continues incredible scoring streak for Manchester City
Erling Haaland made it 17 Premier League goals for the season and 22 in all competitions with his brace against Brighton. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring streak with a brace for the champions in their 3-1 win over Brighton at the Etihad on Saturday. Haaland came...
Football Manager 2023 is the most realistic ever – thanks in part to the Champions League, says the team behind the game
Erling Haaland has been scoring at a rate of knots according to screenshots flying across Twitter – the team behind the game say they watered him down at one point – while some of the managerial changes within the game have looked like eery foreshadowing (opens in new tab).
Ruben Loftus-Cheek playing his way into World Cup contention, says Graham Potter
Ruben Loftus-Cheek last played for the national team four years ago but is staking a late claim to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad. The Chelsea midfielder was part of the group that memorably reached the semi-finals in Russia, winning four of his 10 caps during the tournament.
When was VAR first used at the World Cup?
VAR was intended to reduce the focus on referees and limit the impact that contentious decisions would have the outcome of a game, and it will be used at World Cup 2022 again. After being adopted across Europe’s major leagues in the run up to the 2018 World Cup, it then made its debut at the world’s biggest football tournament in Russia. In operation throughout, from Russia’s opening game against Saudi Arabia to the final between France and Croatia, its presence was certainly felt.
Manchester United report: Red Devils identify preferred long-term successor to David de Gea
Manchester United have identified AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as their preferred long-term replacement for David de Gea, according to reports. The Spain international remains the undisputed No.1 at Old Trafford for now, but United (opens in new tab) are beginning to plan for life after the long-serving shot-stopper, who has now been at the club for 11 years.
Mikel Arteta frustrated by Arsenal's sloppiness in draw at Southampton
Mikel Arteta bemoaned his side's wasteful finishing and careless defending as table-topping Arsenal (opens in new tab) slipped up with a 1-1 draw with Southampton (opens in new tab) at St. Mary's. Arsenal led at half-time through Granit Xhaka's third Premier League goal of the season, but Stuart Armstrong's equaliser...
Leicester score with all four shots on target to win first away points at Wolves
Leicester City scored four goals from only four shots on target and five in total to end their away drought in spectacular style with a 4-0 win at Wolves on Sunday. Brendan Rodgers' side were the only Premier League team without a single point on the road this season prior to their trip to Molineux, but went 2-0 up inside 20 minutes through Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes.
Tottenham report: Spurs to beat Arsenal to big Serie A transfer, in a move that could enrage Gunners owners
Tottenham and Arsenal are no strangers to fighting it out over signings – now one move could frustrate the Gunners' hierarchy. Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to get one over on Arsenal with a transfer target that they're hoping to land in January. The two north London rivals have often...
Arsenal pay price for tired second half as Gunners drop two points at Southampton
Arsenal drew in the Premier League for the first time this season on Sunday and look fatigued from their Europa League expolits. Arsenal drew a Premier League game for the first time this season following a tired second-half showing at Southampton on Sunday. The Gunners came into this fixture with...
