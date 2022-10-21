Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Consumer confidence fell in October as inflation takes a toll
US consumer confidence fell in October to the lowest level since July as high borrowing costs and soaring inflation take their toll on household budgets. The consumer confidence index slumped to 102.5 from a revised 107.8 in September, according to data released Tuesday by the Conference Board. Economists were expecting a reading of 106.5, per estimates from Refinitiv. A reading above 100 signals consumers have an optimistic attitude toward the economy. In February 2020, the consumer confidence index was 132.6.
Albany Herald
GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues
General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America's largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.
Albany Herald
How this Midwest bank is doing much better than Wall Street giants
Banks are in a bind. Rising interest rates should be good news for financial firms because they boost profitability for loans. But banking giants like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America have been hit hard this year as the volatility on Wall Street from the Federal Reserve's massive inflation-fighting rate hikes has slammed their trading and investment banking businesses. Recession worries aren't helping either.
