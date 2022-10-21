Read full article on original website
Alta Park to get tennis and pickle ball courts
Alta residents will soon get to enjoy tennis, basketball, and pickleball if a grant application to the 2023 Wyoming Land and Water Conservation Fund is successful. Teton County’s Board of Commissioners approved the submission of a grant application to get funds for some long-awaited improvements to the Alta Park.
Winter Storm Warning for the Tetons
A winter storm warning is set for the mountains beginning at 9pm tonight through 6pm n Sunday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches and winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains. The heaviest snow is forecast...
Lack of staff causes weekend pool closure
Staffing shortages are affecting your ability to swim. The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation department can’t find enough lifeguards and have closed the Rec Center pools, steam room, sauna, and hot tub on weekends. Weekend closures of the aquatic center are expected to remain in effect at least through...
WYDOT to show its stripes in Jackson Hole
The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be striping roads this week on WYO 22 during the day and in the town of Jackson. Crews began work yesterday and should last roughly a week. Drivers are asked to beware of striping equipment and slower speeds in the area. Drivers are warned...
Town of Jackson helping to clean yards this fall
It’s time to get your yard waste cleaned up before it gets covered with snow, and the Town of Jackson wants to help. So, free compostable yard waste bags are available beginning next week and can be picked up at the Town Hall at 150 East Pearl Avenue, at Public Works Administrative Offices at 450 West Snow King Avenue, and at the Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling Center located at 3270 South Adams Canyon Road.
New signage on GTNP pathways
New signs are up on the Pathway through Grand Teton National Park. The signage was installed at the six biking hubs along the Pathway to improve the experience and safety. As biking has grown more popular in Grand Teton, updates on pathways signs were deemed critical to meet the needs of increased visitation and the increase in use of electric bikes.
Woolstenhulme leaving Teton Valley schools
Teton County Idaho School District 401 Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme is leaving his post on July 1st of next year. Mr. Woolstenhulme has served as the superintendent of the Teton School District since 2008. Under his leadership, the Teton School District significantly expanded programming and staffing and built two new elementary...
Teton County restrooms shutting for season
As seasons change in Jackson the restroom facilities at county parks are shutting down. To prepare for winterization, the restrooms will be closed starting Monday October 3rd, except forMiller Park and Emily’s Pond restrooms which are open year-round. Stilson restroom will be re-opening for the winter season. Parks and...
Chronic wasting disease found in Jackson Hole
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in the Jackson area. The disease was detected in a buck mule deer harvested by a hunter in September. The CWD was found in Deer Hunt Area 155 which is bordered by two areas that previously...
Wildlife feeding illegal after today in Jackson
After tonight’s Jackson Town Council meeting the town will have some new rules about wildlife feeding. After passing the final reading of an ordinance tonight it will be against the law to provide supplemental feed to wildlife. Bird feeding will still be allowed but bird feeders must be inaccessible...
Missing person thought dead in Yellowstone hot pool
70-year-old IL Hun Ro was reported missing in late August. He was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on July 31, 2022. He is an Asian male, approximately 5’3″, 135 pounds with black eyes and black hair. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation now says they believe...
Teton County renews School Resource Officer contract
The Teton County Commission has approved the renewal of an agreement for The Teton County Sheriff to provide a School Resource Officer for the schools located in the Teton County including Jackson Hole High School, Munger Mountain Elementary School, and Wilson Elementary School. The Teton County School District pays $65,000.00...
Hansen Retires from Jackson Hole Fire/EMS
Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Chief, Brady Hansen is retiring on Friday, after a 30-year career. Hansen said that it was a bittersweet moment for him as he had formed a passion for public service, fire, and rescue. Hansen served as a firefighter, engineer, captain, training officer, battalion chief, and assistant chief,...
Jackson restaurant burglarized
A downtown restaurant was burglarized in Jackson last week. On September 28 at 4 a.m. an unknown man entered the Local Restaurant and Bar and stole cash from the safe. The suspect was seen on security cameras driving a white 1990’s era Ford F-150 pickup with Idaho plates. Police say that the truck had been stolen from a parking lot in Idaho Falls 2 hours before it was seen in Jackson.
Jackson faces more housing shortages
The Town’s Animal Shelter is looking for a few good pet parents in Teton County. The facility is having its floors resurfaced and needs its animal residents to live somewhere else for a couple weeks. The shelter will be closed for construction and the animals need temporary homes for...
Town leader presses to legalize marijuana
A Jackson Town Councilman is encouraging political leaders in Wyoming to decriminalize marijuana. Jim Rooks spoke at Monday’s Jackson Town Council meeting after a resident spoke out about the issue. Rooks mentioned that resident Zach Padilla had asked the council to seriously consider a statement on behalf of our...
New program honors Rooks and helps Teton County students
The Fund for Public Education has announced a new program called the Jim and Becky Rooks After School Activities Fund and it’s designed to give Teton County School students more access to extracurricular activities. The program helps students cover equipment purchases, travel, and registration fees for arts, sports, or...
Jackson’s Municipal Court report
The Municipal Court in Jackson was a busy place last month. In their report of cases for September, the Court received over $40,000 in fines, fees, and bonds. 572 new cases were docketed including 394 parking citations. Bonds were forfeited for 38 speeding tickets, 13 cases of public intoxication, 1...
Loop Housing Project reviewed
The Town of Jackson Design Review Committee will take another look at a large housing project being proposed for South Park Loop Road tomorrow. The Loop Housing Project would consist of nearly 200 units on 4 stories in two buildings. 89 of the 197 units would be proposed deed-restricted workforce...
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Teton County’s commissioners have recognized October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The board passed a resolution yesterday noting that each year nearly a million women are victims of domestic violence, and nearly half of those crimes go unreported. In passing the resolution, Teton County Victim Services, The Community...
