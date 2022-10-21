It’s time to get your yard waste cleaned up before it gets covered with snow, and the Town of Jackson wants to help. So, free compostable yard waste bags are available beginning next week and can be picked up at the Town Hall at 150 East Pearl Avenue, at Public Works Administrative Offices at 450 West Snow King Avenue, and at the Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling Center located at 3270 South Adams Canyon Road.

