Chapmanville, WV

Power of the Pink 5K Forecast

By Chris Knoll
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

(WOWK 13) — Temperatures will continue to warm up as we head into the weekend! With nice warm southerly winds and zero percent rain chances will be excellent weather to go out and enjoy the outdoors.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend the Power of the Pink 5k race will take place tomorrow in Chapmanville, WV. The race starts at 9am, and will end at noon.

Race start temperature

Morning lows won’t be as cold over the weekend, and highs for the day look to warm up all the way into the 70s!

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

