Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Pedestrian killed in deadly crash in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed overnight. This happened just after 1 a.m. on Moreland Avenue and McPherson Avenue, just south of Interstate 20. Officers said that the man was crossing the street, outside of the crosswalk, while a traffic light was...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Tractor trailer carrying liquid nitrogen crashes in Suwanee

SUWANEE, Ga. — A tractor trailer carrying liquid nitrogen crashed in Suwanee Monday, police said. It happened near McGinnis Ferry Road and Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The police department said the crash also involved a passenger vehicle. One person reported injuries. Suwanee Police said no leaks have been reported. Gwinnett...
SUWANEE, GA
11Alive

Security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge, police say

DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was injured in an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb Police Department. Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The department said people were told to leave after an argument broke out inside.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dies when motorcycle crashes into median wall, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police said a man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a median on Arthur Langford Parkway. Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected in the eastbound plants of Langford Parkway at the Interstate 75/85 expressway. The motorcycle was the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Crews working to put out house fire in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue are working to extinguish a massive house fire on Carlo Woods Drive. At this time, the fire department says there are no injuries reported. The fire was first reported just before 7 a.m. This is a developing story....
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Ask Atlanta: Will the city ever get high-speed rail?

Ask Atlanta is a regular column where we answer your questions about life in ATL—our infrastructure, our politics, our history and culture, and much more. Have a question? Ask us here!. Question: I want to know when we’ll get high-speed rail. There has been a proposal for a long...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now

You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan

Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
ATLANTA, GA
