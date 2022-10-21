Read full article on original website
‘Already stressful enough:’ Drivers react to more lane closures on I-285
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers may notice more traffic along the roads near I-285 in North Fulton County. More commuters are using alternate routes after the Georgia Department of Transportation closed two westbound lanes between Roswell and Ashford Dunwoody Roads along I-285. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Pedestrian killed in deadly crash in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed overnight. This happened just after 1 a.m. on Moreland Avenue and McPherson Avenue, just south of Interstate 20. Officers said that the man was crossing the street, outside of the crosswalk, while a traffic light was...
Tractor trailer carrying liquid nitrogen crashes in Suwanee
SUWANEE, Ga. — A tractor trailer carrying liquid nitrogen crashed in Suwanee Monday, police said. It happened near McGinnis Ferry Road and Peachtree Industrial Blvd. The police department said the crash also involved a passenger vehicle. One person reported injuries. Suwanee Police said no leaks have been reported. Gwinnett...
Security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge, police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was injured in an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb Police Department. Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The department said people were told to leave after an argument broke out inside.
'You hear people yelling' | People scatter as man drives down busy sidewalk in Little Five Points
ATLANTA — A man was arrested Sunday night after driving his car down a busy sidewalk, as the Little Five Points Halloween Festival was winding down. It was just before 8 p.m. a woman started recording on her phone as a man drove past them on the sidewalk in front of the Porter, Drugstore Gallery and Criminal Records on Euclid Avenue.
Exclusive: Wellstar to shut East Point clinic, donate to neighbor clinic
Wellstar Health System, which set up an urgent care clinic to replace the hospital services it shuttered at Atlanta Medi...
Man shot multiple times at West Midtown night club, witnesses tell police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to figure out what happened early Monday morning at a nightclub in West Midtown, Atlanta. Officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to reports of a person shot at Revel Night Club off Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard. The club is nearby the popular The Works shopping/dining development.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police arrest suspect in fatal September five-car crash
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police said witnesses from a Jonesboro car accident in September positively identified the man accused of causing the fatal multi-vehicle crash. On Oct. 21, Derrick Omar Lundy was arrested and charged with a hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, homicide by vehicle/habitual violator/revoked license,...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies when motorcycle crashes into median wall, Atlanta police say
Atlanta police said a man died early Saturday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a median on Arthur Langford Parkway. Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected in the eastbound plants of Langford Parkway at the Interstate 75/85 expressway. The motorcycle was the...
Crews working to put out house fire in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue are working to extinguish a massive house fire on Carlo Woods Drive. At this time, the fire department says there are no injuries reported. The fire was first reported just before 7 a.m. This is a developing story....
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
Police searching for person who opened fire into front of Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are searching for a shooter who opened fire into Coca-Cola Roxy Theater. Officers responded to the theater at the Battery Atlanta around 10:28 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found several shattered windows at the front of the theater. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Atlanta Magazine
Ask Atlanta: Will the city ever get high-speed rail?
Ask Atlanta is a regular column where we answer your questions about life in ATL—our infrastructure, our politics, our history and culture, and much more. Have a question? Ask us here!. Question: I want to know when we’ll get high-speed rail. There has been a proposal for a long...
GDOT: Lane shutdowns on I-285 to increase traffic delays for months
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation will work to close two westbound lanes between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road. That will leave only three lanes for drivers to navigate in each direction. It’s part of the next phase of the Interstate 285/Georgia State Route 400 interchange project...
‘Profound delays’ getting longer as another I-285 lane shuts down
ATLANTA — Nearly two weeks after an eastbound lane of I-285 closed down for eight months of construction, the Georgia Department of Transportation is closing a westbound lane. It’s part of the next phase of the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange project and lane closures that Triple Team Traffic has been...
cobbcountycourier.com
Lane closures on I-75 in Cobb and Fulton counties to continue through Monday morning, October 24
The lane closures on I-75 in Cobb and Fulton counties that the Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Friday will continue through Monday Morning, October 24, at 5 a.m. The closures are for an ongoing bridge preservation project. The press release for the work describes the scope and schedule as...
atlantafi.com
13 Cool Restaurants To Eat In Atlanta Right Now
You’re a cool person and you deserve a cool restaurant to chow down at in Atlanta, Georgia. It can happen. A lot of Atlanta restaurants are investing in decor and atmosphere to supplement what’s on your plate. If you’re hungry, an intimate setting can make or break a culinary experience.
Atlanta Police ask public for help identifying man in connection to attempted home burglary
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused in an attempted home burglary. According to APD, the man, pictured below, is accused of kicking in the front door of a home on Kirkwood Road on Sept. 24. Video shows the man walking onto the porch and approaching the home.
Driver accused of killing 2 while speeding away from Atlanta traffic stop identified
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified a driver accused of killing two people and injuring three others as he attempted to escape a traffic stop. The crash happened Thursday morning at Northside Drive and 14th Street. Investigators announced Friday that they have charged Bernard Yarbrough, 22, for the deadly crash.
AccessAtlanta
7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan
Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
