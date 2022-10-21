Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
King of Country George Strait includes Phoenix-area stop on brief 2023 stadium tour
PHOENIX – All rise for the King of Country. George Strait is holding court in metro Phoenix as part of a limited stadium tour next year. The iconic singer/songwriter’s May 6 concert at State Farm Stadium in Glendale is the first of just six dates on the tour.
California-Based Chocolate Bash Signs Second Arizona Franchisee
Rene Da Costa will ultimately open 10 units over the next five years, beginning in Scottsdale before expanding into Phoenix.
George Strait and Chris Stapleton start 6-show tour right here in Arizona
PHOENIX — Arizona, get ready for a show that's as smooth as Tennessee whiskey. In all the world you'll never find a love as true as ours for what's coming to Phoenix. George Strait is joining one of country music's most beloved musicians, Chris Stapleton, for six exclusive performances across the country. And the first one is right here in Arizona!
KTAR.com
Phoenix Wine & Food Experience comes to Salt River Fields in November
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Wine & Food Experience announced it is coming to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale for those interested in a savory drink or tasty treat. Guests can enjoy and explore the Phoenix culinary scene, including the Grand Tasting, a gourmet showcase by local chefs, emerging talent and nationally renowned culinary leaders, according to the website.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Arizona
The results are in... this is the best Korean eatery in the state.
1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country.
wranglernews.com
Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake
If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
'There's nothing like it on tour': TPC Scottsdale will have big changes for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Big changes are underway to get ready for the 88th annual WM Phoenix Open set for next February. The tournament, which features some of the greatest golfers in the league, has one of the most talked about holes in the PGA Tour. TPC Scottsdale is quiet...
sports360az.com
Five more who should’ve stayed in Arizona
Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
travellens.co
20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
AZFamily
Largest K-9 competition in the country is coming to Scottsdale this weekend
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 70 police canine teams from around the country are competing this weekend in the Valley of the Sun for bragging rights to the title of “Top Dog,” (no pun intended). The 19th Desert Dog Police K9 Trials and Public Safety is...
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to Town
Wok cooking has never looked so good.Miquel Parera/Unsplash. There’s something about watching someone else prepare food that is not only refreshing but entertaining as well. Perhaps it’s knowing the food is being handled correctly. Maybe it’s knowing that you’re able to kick back and relax while someone else does all the work. Whatever it may be, there’s a reason why some restaurants offer windows into the kitchen and even seats around a griddle or other cooking surface. For residents in greater Phoenix, one familiar name in viewer cooking is returning after previously closing down during the COVID pandemic.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23
PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
