Phoenix, AZ

12 News

George Strait and Chris Stapleton start 6-show tour right here in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona, get ready for a show that's as smooth as Tennessee whiskey. In all the world you'll never find a love as true as ours for what's coming to Phoenix. George Strait is joining one of country music's most beloved musicians, Chris Stapleton, for six exclusive performances across the country. And the first one is right here in Arizona!
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix Wine & Food Experience comes to Salt River Fields in November

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Wine & Food Experience announced it is coming to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale for those interested in a savory drink or tasty treat. Guests can enjoy and explore the Phoenix culinary scene, including the Grand Tasting, a gourmet showcase by local chefs, emerging talent and nationally renowned culinary leaders, according to the website.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Five more who should’ve stayed in Arizona

Bijan Robinson should’ve stayed in Arizona. He’s not the only one…. All of the angst over the lack of keeping top Arizona high school talent at home for college had me thinking about Robinson and a few others over the weekend. The lack of Robinson’s recruitment is one...
TUCSON, AZ
HeySoCal

Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs

Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix in Maricopa County, Arizona, is a city full of history and culture. In 1868, Jack Swilling founded the city, and Dr. A.J. Chandler named it after the mythical bird that rises from its ashes. Phoenix is the capital of Arizona and the most populous city in the state, with...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to Town

Wok cooking has never looked so good.Miquel Parera/Unsplash. There’s something about watching someone else prepare food that is not only refreshing but entertaining as well. Perhaps it’s knowing the food is being handled correctly. Maybe it’s knowing that you’re able to kick back and relax while someone else does all the work. Whatever it may be, there’s a reason why some restaurants offer windows into the kitchen and even seats around a griddle or other cooking surface. For residents in greater Phoenix, one familiar name in viewer cooking is returning after previously closing down during the COVID pandemic.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 21-23

PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials condemned the use of tactical gear and armed weapons at ballot drop boxes, Gov. Doug Ducey filed a lawsuit in federal court defending the state’s use of shipping containers at the southern border and a couple from Mesa filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office accusing a group of filming and following them from a drop box.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ

