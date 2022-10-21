Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Quiet Kindness: The Upstanding Gentleman Known As Dick AllenIBWAACooperstown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Centre Daily
Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions possess the worst record in the National Football League through the first seven weeks of the season. Even though the team had a bye week, the play on the field over the course of 60 minutes resulted in the same outcome when the clock eventually ran out at At&t Stadium.
Centre Daily
Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
Rams’ Sean McVay on 49ers’ McCaffrey Trade: ‘Oh S—’
When the star running back ended up with a division rival, the L.A. coach realized just how potent the San Francisco offense now is.
Centre Daily
Patriots-Bears Notebook: QB Questions, Defensive Deficiencies Lead To Dismal Outcome
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots entered their Monday night matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium as 8.5-point favorites. However, a foggy night in Foxboro rapidly unfurled into a disastrous showing by the home team. In his first start since Week 3, Pats starter Mac Jones went...
Centre Daily
Player Notes for Ravens — Buccaneers in Week 7
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens travel to Tampa Bay on a short week to play the Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Thursday night. Here are the Player Notes, courtesy of NFL Communications. • QB LAMAR JACKSON had 179 total yards (120 pass, 59 rush) last week, his 6thstraight...
Centre Daily
Was Jonathan Taylor Held Back vs. Titans?
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor saw his first action over the weekend since Week 4. However, Taylor only had 17 touches in a 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It stands to reason the Colts would ease him back into action slowly, but head coach Frank Reich said on Sunday that Taylor wasn't necessarily on a "pitch count."
Centre Daily
Bills Coach Leslie Frazier on ‘Dreamy’ LB Matt Milano: ‘Never a Mismatch’
Through their rise back to the NFL over the past few years, the Buffalo Bills have continued to boast some of the league's biggest names. In that process, some players haven't exactly fallen under the spotlight. But that's beginning to change for Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano. He's beginning to show the league what defensive coordinator Leslie Fraizer has seen day in and day out, something that will need to continue if Buffalo wants to hand the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers their fourth straight loss on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.
Centre Daily
Hot Take Tuesday: Anton Harrison is OT1 in the 2023 NFL Draft
There is an argument to be made that the hardest player to find outside of a franchise quarterback is an elite left tackle. With the type of freak athlete pass rushers coming into the NFL, high-end left tackles are in even higher demand. This past draft class saw three tackles...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Betting Line: ‘Sky’s The Limit’ As Early Favorites vs. Bears In Week 8
After the first seven weeks of the season, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves as the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC. Dallas has relied on its defense, run game and complementary style of football to a start that few - outside of the building, of course - expected.
Centre Daily
Mac Jones Gives Way To Bailey Zappe In Patriots Dismal Start vs. Bears
FOXBORO — Zappe Hour is back in New England. The Patriots are not off to the type of start for which they had hopes on Monday Night Football. They are hosting the Chicago Bears for a prime time matchup on a foggy, Fall evening at Gillette Stadium. Though incumbent...
Centre Daily
Saints Positioning in the Weak NFC South
In the 20-year history of the NFC South, the division has been won with a .500 or worse record just once. That was in 2014, when the Carolina Panthers stumbled to the crown with a 7-8-1 record. The New Orleans Saints finished with a 7-9 record that year, second in the division.
Centre Daily
Troy Aikman Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Browns on Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has turned a corner in their last two games, scoring 65 points total and helping Cincinnati get over .500 for the first time this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow is a big reason why they're having so much success in recent weeks. Hall of Famer and Monday Night Football Color Commentator Troy Aikman went out of his way to praise Burrow during tonight's Patriots-Bears game.
Centre Daily
Nantz to call last Final Four in ’23, Eagle to take over
Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle. CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post. Nantz has been a part of the CBS coverage of the...
Centre Daily
Stephen A. Smith Has Strong Words Regarding Tom Brady and Retirement
ESPN personality, Stephen A. Smith, has been known for his hot sports takes especially on one of the network's most popular shows 'First Take'. On Monday's episode, Stephen A. was joined by Michael Irvin and Dan Orlovsky to discuss if the Buccaneers are "finished". While Orlovsky took the yes side of that conversation, both Irvin and Stephen A. took the side of "not yet", however, Stephen A. added that the Bucs do in fact stink right now and that "Tom Brady is done after this season."
Centre Daily
Browns Could Buy and Sell at Deadline if Opportunities are There
The two goals Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry have in preparation for a pivotal offseason include reclaiming draft assets spent in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson and finding cost effective pieces that can at least give them options in addressing some of their areas of weakness. As a result, the...
Centre Daily
College football rankings: How BCS compares with AP Top 25 in Week 9
With another week of college football coming up, we have our first look at the updated AP top 25 rankings, but how does it compare with the old system?. Thanks to BCSKnowHow.com, we have the answer to that question. The group has updated the top 25 as the BCS would rank it this week, using the formula that combines the use of polls and computer selection methods to determine college football's national champion from 1999 to 2013.
Centre Daily
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious. Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It...
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 44-23 Win Over the 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs spotted the San Francisco 49ers 10 points on Sunday but in the end, it didn't even matter. Despite a slow start that featured a bad Patrick Mahomes interception, Kansas City's offense caught fire and ended up getting going in plenty of time to pull away from San Francisco. Combined with a few timely defensive plays and a 49ers offense that lacked the ability to complete a comeback, the Chiefs escaped with a 44-23 victory.
Centre Daily
Patriots Ex J.C. Jackson Sustains ‘Significant’ Non-Contact Knee Injury
FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, suffered a serious knee injury Sunday. The 26-year-old had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was...
Centre Daily
Lions Select Bryce Young, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Draft Network came out with its latest 2023 mock draft on Monday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and at No. 19 overall (via the Rams). With the No. 1 pick, writer Joe Marino selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce...
Comments / 0