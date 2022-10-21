ESPN personality, Stephen A. Smith, has been known for his hot sports takes especially on one of the network's most popular shows 'First Take'. On Monday's episode, Stephen A. was joined by Michael Irvin and Dan Orlovsky to discuss if the Buccaneers are "finished". While Orlovsky took the yes side of that conversation, both Irvin and Stephen A. took the side of "not yet", however, Stephen A. added that the Bucs do in fact stink right now and that "Tom Brady is done after this season."

1 HOUR AGO