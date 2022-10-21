Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Robert “Jared” Templeton
Robert “Jared” Templeton, 41, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Jared was born May 22, 1981, to Ann and Danny Templeton in Lake Charles, LA. He was a 2001 graduate of Grand Lake High School and has lived the past 18 years in Lake Charles. Jared enjoyed spending time with the Lord and his Bible, watching WWE, the New Orleans Saints, LSU football, Ragin Cajun baseball, working out in his gym, listening to Country and Christian music and drinking coffee. His greatest joy came from spending time with his wife, his family, his Ainsley’s Angels teammates, and his beloved dog, Mickey Boo. Jared was an inspiration to many for his undeniable Faith and his “never give up” attitude.
Lake Charles American Press
Gene Warren Savant, Jr.
Gene Warren Savant Jr., age 66, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. He was born Feb. 8, 1956 to Gene Warren Savant Sr. and Barbara Jean Ogea Savant. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Carlos Savant and wife Heather Green of New Orleans; two grandsons, Harrison and Hendrix Savant; sister, Tina Louise Savant Woodard and husband Barry; brother, Norman Savant; nieces and nephews, Norman, Carley, Josh, and Jeania; and companion of 17 years, Becky Smith.
Lake Charles American Press
Marion Macdonald White
Marion Macdonald White, age 83, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in a local hospital. Marion was the second child of four. She attended McNeese State University where she received a Masters plus 30 in social work and counseling. Marion served her community in many capacities – as a Sulphur High School English teacher for 15 years, and Sulphur High School Guidance Counselor for five. She had a second career as a mental health counselor for 20 years.
KPLC TV
Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday. “I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”. With heavy hearts, family and friends of...
Lake Charles Garden Produces 14 Pound Cucumber!
Growing up, my grandmother and great-uncle always tried to outgrow each other in their gardens. It was a delicious sibling rivalry, and I enjoyed the benefits of being the nephew and grandchild of both. The payoff was fresh veggies and food! My grandmother once took the lead in their little competition with a huge 9-pound head of cauliflower. We even made it into the Lake Charles American Press with it! They both grew tomatoes, okra, eggplant, and cucumbers to name just a few.
Louisiana man returns to Fort Polk as U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
Sgt. Garrett Paulson, combat medic from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, returns to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana as the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer of the Year following the inaugural Best Squad Competition Sept. 29 through Oct. 7 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Lake Charles American Press
Changing of guard, Late Iowa FG takes LCCP out of picture
IOWA – This time, Iowa found itself on the right side of a high-stakes game with Lake Charles College Prep, beating the Trailblazers 17-16 Friday night to remain unbeaten in District 3-3A play. The loss eliminated the Blazers (3-5, 2-2) from the district race, ending their streak of four...
KPLC TV
New Sulphur Police chief sworn in to service
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Charles, LA
Most of the best restaurants in Lake Charles are located in the downtown area. Each has its variety of cuisine and settings to attract all locals and guests. The people in the city of Lake Charles take votes on the best restaurants, and these are the top picks in no particular order.
Lake Charles American Press
Brother convicted in newspaper carrier’s attack
A second man was convicted last week for his role in the December 2021 attack of an American Press newspaper carrier as he was delivering papers in Rosepine. On Thursday, a Vernon Parish jury found Dillon Matthew James, 24, guilty of second-degree battery for the attack that left 67-year-old Woodie Blanks permanently blind in one eye.
Lake Charles American Press
Nicholls makes key stop, sends Cowboys to third straight loss
The Cowboys found their offense but it still wasn’t enough. Despite a season-high in points, McNesse State’s long rebuilding season suffered another disappointment Saturday in Thibodaux. The Cowboys scored 29 points during a 10-minute stretch and grabbed a lead in the fourth quarter but equally struggling Nicholls State...
foodgressing.com
Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles Louisiana Grand Opening Deals
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 12th Louisiana location and the first in Lake Charles with new franchise owners Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1st by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
Lake Charles American Press
Simple gesture to bring Christmas joy to isolated seniors
The Beauregard Council on Aging will be bringing Christmas cheer to 55 homebound seniors in Beauregard Parish. The Council created the program Senior Secret Santa to give local seniors a joyful Christmas experience. Tina Tucker, executive director of the Beauregard Council on Aging, said many seniors are overlooked during the...
Lake Charles American Press
Forward roll: Planned projects contributing to renewed vibrancy in downtown LC
Several upcoming projects are underway in downtown Lake Charles as the city continues to rebuild two years after the double punches of Hurricanes Laura and Delta. “We are thrilled to see so much movement and vibrancy back in Downtown Lake Charles,” said Katie Harrington, public information officer for the city of Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
Part of Prien Lake Park to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Part of Prien Lake Park will be closed beginning today, Oct. 24, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The partial closure is to make necessary hurricane repairs and is expected to last around 250 days. While some areas will be blocked off, the playground...
KPLC TV
Chuck Fest kicks off Saturday in downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Chuck Fest returns to downtown Lake Charles Saturday with a full day of music, food and fun. The first bands take the stage at noon, and the music will continue through the evening at Panorama Music House, Luna, Stellar Beans, Richard Law Firm and the Volkswagen of Lake Charles stage on Ryan Street.
KPLC TV
Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail in Allen Parish
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail is currently happening throughout Allen Parish. The 60-mile long trail has shopping spots throughout the parish. Hundreds in the area come out to buy and sell all sorts of interesting items. Vendors and buyers all looking to make a...
Lake Charles American Press
Local hotel destroyed just as hurricane repairs were beginning
Sulphur firefighters called out at 3 a.m. on Sunday, arrived at a “full and involved” fire at Quality Suites, the hotel at 320 South Cities Service Highway, according to John Naquin, Sulphur assistant fire chief. Naquin was still at the site on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. “We’re still...
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium and multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a recently renovated field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at the Battlin'...
KPLC TV
New juvenile justice services facility opens in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest juvenile services facility in lake Charles. The 50,000-square-foot, $22-million building is a secure detention facility that assists caregivers with troubled youth on a holistic approach before it escalates to the court system.
