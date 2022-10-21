Robert “Jared” Templeton, 41, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Jared was born May 22, 1981, to Ann and Danny Templeton in Lake Charles, LA. He was a 2001 graduate of Grand Lake High School and has lived the past 18 years in Lake Charles. Jared enjoyed spending time with the Lord and his Bible, watching WWE, the New Orleans Saints, LSU football, Ragin Cajun baseball, working out in his gym, listening to Country and Christian music and drinking coffee. His greatest joy came from spending time with his wife, his family, his Ainsley’s Angels teammates, and his beloved dog, Mickey Boo. Jared was an inspiration to many for his undeniable Faith and his “never give up” attitude.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO