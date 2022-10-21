ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspects used Mesa smoke shop as front for illegal drug operation, police say

MESA, Ariz. - Following a six-month investigation, police say two men were arrested in connection to an illegal drug operation in Mesa. Mesa Police say 31-year-old Casey Thornton and 29-year-old Davonte Williams used the Green Trail Smoke Shop, located near University Drive and Extension Road, as a front to cover up their crimes.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202

MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Suspect in light rail shooting identified by police

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the man that they arrested in connection with a shooting on the Valley Metro light rail that took place Saturday morning. Authorities said that man, Fahim Matar, was arrested without incident. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Participation in Electronic Search Warrant Program Up as Agencies Take Aim at Impaired Driving

Arizona’s citizens and communities continue to pay a high price for impaired driving as officials pursue ways to hold offenders accountable. One piece of addressing the problem is the Arizona Supreme Court’s participation in the statewide electronic search warrant program for vehicular offenses, made possible with a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
ARIZONA STATE
InMaricopa

Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times

A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
MESA, AZ

