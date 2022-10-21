Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Mesa dad confronts nail tech accused of being inappropriate with daughter
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Video shows a Mesa father confronting a nail tech at Happy Feet Nails and Spa after he said the man was inappropriate with his teen daughter. Chad Howie says his two daughters went to the nail salon on Power and McDowell Roads on Oct. 14. According to Howie, nail tech “Jacky” Thaun Tran started talking to one of his 16-year-old daughters about psychics and spirits he said were following him. “He said in order to get rid of these spirits, he needed to wear a pair of underwear on his head from a young, pure virgin and it was difficult to find virgins these days,” said Howie. “After saying that, my daughter clammed up and said she immediately went stiff. She said it was almost out of body.”
fox10phoenix.com
Suspects used Mesa smoke shop as front for illegal drug operation, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Following a six-month investigation, police say two men were arrested in connection to an illegal drug operation in Mesa. Mesa Police say 31-year-old Casey Thornton and 29-year-old Davonte Williams used the Green Trail Smoke Shop, located near University Drive and Extension Road, as a front to cover up their crimes.
ABC 15 News
Teen accidentally fires weapon, killing woman near Superstition Springs Mall
MESA, AZ — A 20-year-old woman has died after she was "accidentally/negligently" shot by a teen Monday afternoon, according to the Mesa Police Department. Officials say a 16-year-old shot the woman inside of a vehicle near US 60 and Power Road at the Superstition Springs Mall. Police say the...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202
MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
fox10phoenix.com
Person shot and killed inside a car at Superstition Springs Mall, police say it could have been accidental
MESA, Ariz. - A teen is accused by Mesa Police of accidentally shooting and killing another person inside a car at the Superstition Springs Mall on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside a car and that's where they found a person who had been struck. They were taken to the hospital and died from their injuries.
12news.com
Suspect in light rail shooting identified by police
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the man that they arrested in connection with a shooting on the Valley Metro light rail that took place Saturday morning. Authorities said that man, Fahim Matar, was arrested without incident. According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near...
KTAR.com
3 Arizona law enforcement agencies get over $3M in federal grants for new officers
PHOENIX – Three Arizona law enforcement agencies were awarded more than $3 million in federal funding to spend on 27 new full-time officers, the Department of Justice recently announced. The grants to Pima County, Casa Grande and Glendale are part of $139 million going to 180 agencies nationwide to...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa smoke shop owner, employee in trouble for selling fentanyl pills supplied by a Mexican cartel, police say
MESA, Ariz. - An owner and employee of a Mesa smoke shop are in trouble for telling counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain a large amount of fentanyl, the Mesa Police Department said. On April 20 of this year, the department's narcotics crime unit got word two people at the Green...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Participation in Electronic Search Warrant Program Up as Agencies Take Aim at Impaired Driving
Arizona’s citizens and communities continue to pay a high price for impaired driving as officials pursue ways to hold offenders accountable. One piece of addressing the problem is the Arizona Supreme Court’s participation in the statewide electronic search warrant program for vehicular offenses, made possible with a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
AZFamily
Report missing loved ones to Phoenix police during “Missing in Arizona Day”
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department is hosting its 9th annual “Missing in Arizona Day” on Saturday. The event will be an opportunity for community members to talk with detectives and make detailed police reports for any loved ones who have gone missing. The event will...
Arizona man accused of slamming woman to ground four times
A Maricopa man faces charges after he was accused of slamming a woman into the ground several times Monday morning, Maricopa Police said. Damareon N. Hawkins was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and criminal damage (domestic violence), police said.
Maricopa police arrest suspect who allegedly assaulted woman while driving her home
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man previously convicted of sexual abuse, trespassing, and impersonating law enforcement has been arrested again for allegedly assaulting a woman he had driven home. Nathan Whipple, 28, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who was attempting to...
fox10phoenix.com
Dogs rescued from deadly Phoenix fire now under humane society care
Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say the dogs, which were rescued from a fire that killed a woman in her 80s, were part of a hoarding situation, and are suffering from other health problems. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
2 armed individuals in tactical gear reported standing outside Mesa ballot box
MESA, Ariz. — Two armed individuals were seen dressed in tactical gear outside a Mesa ballot drop box on Friday, the Maricopa County Elections Department said. The department said deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to the area. When they arrived, the two individuals reportedly left the area.
AZFamily
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
Man arrested for allegedly groping people at Leisure World in Mesa
A man has been arrested for allegedly touching people inappropriately at Leisure World Community in Mesa.
