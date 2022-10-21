Tonight, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team travels to the Quad Cities to meet highly ranked Davenport Assumption to try to clinch their first state tournament bid in 18 seasons. Mid-Prairie comes into the match with 27-11 overall record, finishing second in the River Valley Conference with a 5-2 mark and ranked No. 11 in Class 3A in the final poll of the season issued by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Through the first two rounds of regionals they have swept Washington and Davis County. This season, Mid-Prairie stands No. 4 in Class 3A with 1,718 digs, No. 7 with 243 aces, No. 9 with 988 kills, and No. 10 with 914 assists and 255 blocks. Individual leaders for the Golden Hawks include Sophomore Dakota Mitchell with 614 digs, second most in 3A. Senior Landry Pacha with 395 assists and 256 kills, seventh and fourth in the River Valley Conference respectively, freshman Jovi Evans with 356 assists and 196 kills, eighth and 10th in the RVC and senior Ella Groenewold with 76 blocks, second in the River Valley.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO