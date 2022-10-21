ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Doddering Biden looks confused as he struggles to exit stage at rally

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YZu0_0ihZXlxr00

President Biden appeared lost and confused as he left his latest speech this week, raising fresh concerns after a series of similar caught-on-camera moments .

The gaffe-prone commander-in-chief — who turns 80 next month — made his latest awkward stage exit after speaking Thursday at a rally in Pittsburgh while campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman.

After finishing his speech, Biden initially turned to his right, stopping in his tracks and raising his hands while speaking to his team.

After turning to his right, he turned the other way, ultimately making a complete 180-degree turn to his left to find the exit.

He then pointed at the exit and appeared to mumble to himself, before awkwardly hustling off stage.

Biden had also appeared confused when quizzed by reporters during an unexpected stop at a sandwich shop just outside Pittsburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EIFz_0ihZXlxr00
President Biden seemed to struggle getting off stage at a rally in Pittsburgh.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46v6Su_0ihZXlxr00
Biden looked confused before doing a 180-degree turn and finally spotting his way off the stage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fD10_0ihZXlxr00
The president finally pointed in apparent surprise at seeing his stage exit, mumbling to himself as he hurried offstage.

Asked why “more candidates don’t want to be seen in public” with him, Biden slowly walked up close to the person asking the question with a confused look on his face.

After mumbling, he finally asked, “What are you talking about?” — with his answer to a follow-up question hard to decipher.

The videos added to long-running concerns raised about the aging president’s mental sharpness, following a series of similar videos showing him looking confused and stumbling over his words.

“How is it possible that Joe Biden never knows how to leave the stage?” OutKick host Clay Travis asked .

“Every speech. He’s always lost if there isn’t someone to immediately grab his elbow and lead him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06N20S_0ihZXlxr00
Biden had also appeared confused when quizzed by reporters during an unexpected stop at a sandwich shop just outside Pittsburgh.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btUeI_0ihZXlxr00
Biden slowly walked up close to the person asking the question with a confused look on his face.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcKuf_0ihZXlxr00
The president went right up to the reporter to work out what he was asking and largely mumbled his answer.
AP

The online outlet shared footage of Biden along with an emoji of an old man.

“Biden is talking to the void again and can’t find a way off the stage,” the outlet tweeted .

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), a former White House physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, has repeatedly called for Biden to undergo a cognitive test for dementia.

“Biden looks utterly lost. He’s slurring his words, staring off into space, and yelling for no reason at empty rallies,” Jackson tweeted earlier this month.

“These are the actions of someone who’s cognitively ill and UNABLE to serve his country.”

Biden returned to Pennsylvania, the state where he spent his childhood, to support Fetterman, who’s running for an open Senate seat despite his own health concerns following a stroke in May.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that Biden has found Fetterman “just as capable” of serving as a senator as ever.

Comments / 0

 

