Here are the OHSAA fall sport state tournament scores for Toledo-area teams on Monday, Oct. 24. GIRLS SOCCER Division I Northview district■ Semifinal: No. 8 Findlay 1, No. 1 Perrysburg 0■ Semifinal: No. 2 Northview 3, No. 7 Ashland 2 (2OT)
Sometimes no one deserves to lose. That was the case on Monday night at Springfield Community Stadium in back-to-back district semifinal girls soccer games between Anthony Wayne and St. Ursula Academy, and Notre Dame Academy and Southview. The fourth-seeded Generals and No. 6 seed Arrows battled for 80 minutes, and then one 15-minute overtime, and then another. Finally, after nine penalty kicks, Anthony Wayne prevailed in penalty kicks 4-2 for a 1-0 victory. “It was a gutsy performance from both teams,” AW coach Lori Williams said. “They had some chances, we had some chances. That game could have gone either way. [Penalty kicks] are brutal, but I’m super proud of our girls.”
Prairie Valley played host to Forestburg in a district volleyball matchup.
