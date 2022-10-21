Morning Report: Dominick Reyes puts ‘full of s*** f****** weirdo’ Jon Jones on blast: ‘Retire or fight again’

Read full article on original website
Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights
Watch Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 280, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev took place Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9, 1 NC) and Islam Makhachev (23-1) collided with the vacant UFC lightweight title on the line in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
All Access: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva video
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight week is upon us. To commemorate the latest collision of worlds between boxing, MMA, and social media, Showtime has released an “All Access” episode dedicated to the Paul-Silva fight, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Watch...
MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings, October 2022: Where does Islam Makhachev land after dominant title win?
Welcome to the latest update to the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound rankings, where every month our esteemed panel sort through the noise to answer one question: Who are the best overall male and female MMA fighters in the world?. How did the past six weeks affect the global pound-for-pound landscape? Let’s...
Rankings Show: Is Sean O’Malley really a top-2 bantamweight now? Plus the UFC’s worst rankings squatters and more
Sean O’Malley upset Petr Yan on Saturday at UFC 280, but did he really?. When it comes to rankings, what’s the protocol when an unranked fighter sneaks one out from his division’s No. 2 contender with one of the most controversial decisions of the year?. That’s right...
UFC 280 post-fight press conference video
The UFC 280 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of the...
Conor McGregor promises he has ‘all the tools’ to beat Islam Makhachev, takes shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov
It was only a matter of time before Conor McGregor commented on the outcome of the UFC 280 main event after Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira to become the new lightweight champion. While he’s teased a return to action as a welterweight, the Irish superstar has a long-standing grudge against...
UFC 280 live blog: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
This is the UFC 280 live blog for Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, the featured bantamweight fight on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s been a tough couple of years for Yan, who until very recently was viewed as one of the best fighters in the world and a guy poised to become a long-reigning champion. Then he lost the bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling when he landed an illegal knee to the head and was disqualified. He won an interim title against Cory Sandhagen a few months later, but came up short against Sterling in their rematch earlier this year, losing a split decision. Now, Yan looks to re-cement himself as the top bantamweight contender with a commanding victory over one of the division’s biggest stars.
Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos announced as new UFC Vegas 64 main event
Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos each have another headlining opportunity. The UFC announced during Saturday’s UFC 280 broadcast that the strawweight contenders’ bout between Rodriguez (16-1-2) and Lemos (12-2-1) has been moved to the main event spot of its upcoming Nov. 5 card. UFC Vegas 64, which takes...
The MMA Hour with Arnold Allen, Calvin Kattar, Katie Taylor, and Fabian Edwards
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by answering your questions with another round of On The Nose.
Patricio Pitbull, A.J. McKee among Bellator stars set to face RIZIN fighters on NYE show in Japan
Bellator will once again partner with RIZIN for a New Year’s Eve card in Japan, and will bring some of its biggest stars to the Dec. 31 show at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, the company announced Monday. Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull will be joined by former...
Missed Fists: Merab Dvalishvili scooped up into the air by 6-foot-4 women’s kickboxer
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. The UFC returned to Abu Dhabi this past weekend, but...
Khabib Nurmagomedov on Islam Makhachev’s UFC 280 win: ‘I am the champion until this day’
Khabib Nurmagomedov had a request – or maybe an order – for the UFC after Islam Makhachev won the lightweight title at UFC 280. “I told Dana, ‘I have to give him this belt, because I didn’t lose the belt,’ because I know I am the champion until this day, before Islam became champion,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN.com after Makhachev’s impressive submission win in Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner in Abu Dhabi.
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo: Aljamain Sterling is ‘afraid of fighting a competitor like me’
Henry Cejudo suddenly appears closer than ever to the title shot he’s been asking for since announcing his comeback. UFC 280 has come and gone, but what has remained the same is Aljamain Sterling as the UFC bantamweight titleholder. Defeating T.J. Dillashaw via a one-sided second-round TKO with ground-and-pound strikes, Sterling successfully defended his throne for the second time.
Full UFC 282 fight card confirmed with Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 headlining
UFC fans will get a chance to see again one of the most exciting light heavyweight matchups in history when champ Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira run it back in Las Vegas. The promotion on Saturday announced the full fight card for the pay-per-view event, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view while prelims are expected for ESPN and ESPN+; the full bout card order has not been finalized.
Islam Makhachev targets Alexander Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound spot: ‘I have to go to Australia and beat this guy’
Islam Makhachev has checked off his championship goal. Now, he wants to be recognized as one of the best ever. In the main event of UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Makhachev captured a vacant lightweight title and upped his winning streak to 11 with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira. The Russian fighter is now the man to beat in what has historically been one of MMA’s deepest divisions, and what he wants next is to fight featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the No. 1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings.
T.J. Dillashaw apologizes to bantamweight division after UFC 280 loss: ‘I kinda held it up,’ Dana White reacts
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw admitted he came into his UFC 280 title fight against Aljamain Sterling a compromised fighter. Dillashaw said he informed referee Marc Goddard of his potential shoulder issues prior to facing Sterling in Saturday’s pay-per-view co-headliner and apologized to other UFC bantamweights for taking the fight.
‘Sean Brady couldn’t handle his pressure’: Fighters react to Belal Muhammad’s big UFC 280 win
Belal Muhammad’s performance was quite memorable at UFC 280 as he outclassed and stopped the undefeated Sean Brady in the pay-per-view event’s prelim headliner. Muhammad stopped Brady with a flurry of punches at the 4:47 mark of Round 2, extending his unbeaten streak to nine fights. Brady suffered the first loss of his 16-fight career.
RIZIN 39 video, results: Kleber Koike taps Juntaro Ushiku to win featherweight title
Kleber Koike rode his submission expertise to a RIZIN title win. The former KSW titleholder challenged two-promotion featherweight king Juntaro Ushiku, the 145-pound champion in DEEP and RIZIN, in the main event of RIZIN 39 Sunday in Fukuoka, Japan, and put him away with a triangle choke 89 seconds into the second stanza.
Aljamain Sterling downplays Henry Cejudo’s title reign, Cejudo responds
Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo are already laying the groundwork for a bantamweight title clash. At UFC 280, Sterling defended the bantamweight title with a second-round TKO of former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw. Although the performance was mired in controversy because Dillashaw entered the fight with an injured shoulder, the win still marked Sterling’s second title defense and firmly entrenched him atop the 135-pound division.
Aljamain Sterling: UFC ‘looking for a last hope of someone’ who can beat me
Aljamain Sterling isn’t sure if the UFC wants to see him at the top. “Funk Master” held onto his bantamweight championship — and his No. 1 spot in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — with a dominant second-round TKO of T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 this past Saturday, but after the definitive finish there was no clear answer as to who Sterling might fight next.
