Weezer Announce ‘Weezerween’ Pumpkin Carving Contest With Very Special Prize

By Gil Kaufman
 4 days ago

Weezer is truly a band for all seasons. But this year especially Halloween . Or, as they would put it: Weezerween. The pun-loving band announced a challenge on Thursday (Oct. 20) for superfans who are also crafty with a carving kit. The prize is seeing your handiwork in big, bold letters.

“We’re giving away a billboard for the best Weezer pumpkin,” the band tweeted along with a series of pumpkin and knife emoji. The rules for this unusual contest are super simple. “Time to whip out those pumpkin carving skills (painting or decorating encouraged too),” they explained. “Enter the contest for your chance to win your very own billboard somewhere in America!”

The project makes perfect sense for several reasons. For one, they just released the third in their planned quartet of SZNZ cycle albums, Autumn . But also they seem to be having some sort of billboard moment. It all started earlier this summer when Utah native Cory Winn blew up for renting a Salt Lake City-area billboard on which he wrote the band’s name in the universally recognized worst font possible: comic sans .

The band found out about the roadside attraction and so they rented their own billboard in Murray, Utah to say thank you, which reads, “Thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road — Weezer.” The band will hit the stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday (Oct. 22) for Audacy’s We Can Survive show featuring Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Halsey, Tate McRae and OneRepublic in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and I’m Listening .

Check out the contest announcement and the billboard call-and-response below.

