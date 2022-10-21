ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Tennessee slips past U of M in the latest Top-25 Coaches Football Poll

ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Despite having a bye week this past Saturday, the University Michigan dropped one spot to fourth in the Top-25 Coaches Football Poll. Tennessee moved ahead of the Wolverines in this week’s rankings to third. U of M sits at 7-and-0 on the season entering this Saturday’s rivalry showdown with Michigan State.
Several area match ups in opening week of MHSAA Football Playoffs

EAST LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Road to Ford Field starts this weekend in the M.H.S.A.A. Football Playoffs. Besides games involving the Union City Chargers and the Tekonsha Indians, there are several other match ups this weekend involving area teams. All games start at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. DIVISION...
OBITUARY: John Douglas Siegle

John Douglas Siegle, 72, of Union City passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo. In keeping with John’s wishes, he will be cremated and no formal services will be held. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.
Burton woman dies in Sherwood Township crash

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A head on crash in Sherwood Township took the life of a Burton, Michigan woman just after midnight on Saturday morning. Michigan State Police troopers say the two-vehicle fatal crash happened at 12:46 a.m. on M-60 near Blossom Road. They report 45-year-old Mollie Salina...
