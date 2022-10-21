Read full article on original website
The Whiteboard: Damian Lillard and 3 other impressive comeback seasons
Damian Lillard has been nearly unstoppable but he’s not the only player off to an impressive start in their comeback seasons. One of the most fascinating storylines coming into this season was the abnormally large number of players returning from injuries or other circumstances that caused them to miss all or most of last season. Players like Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Anthony Davis and Zion Williamson have all shown flashes of their former selves but are still struggling to find rhythm and consistency.
2 former Lakers thriving makes Rob Pelinka’s mistakes hurt even more
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans are not happy with Rob Pelinka. After stumbling into a championship-winning team in large part thanks to LeBron James, Pelinka has done everything since to dismantle the team, proving he might not understand why the team was successful in the first place.
How to Lose a Manning in 10 Days: Arch is definitely flipping to Tennessee now
Over the course of the last week and change, the perfect storm is brewing to get Arch Manning to flip from Texas to say … Tennessee. Arch Manning flipping from Texas to Tennessee still feels like a pipe dream, but the last week or so has turned that fictitious nightmare for Austinites into a potential reality for the Rocky Top faithful.
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
4 Cleveland Browns who should be dealt after their latest loss
It’s time to recoup some draft picks by trading these three Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns aren’t likely to make the playoffs this season. At 2-5 and a ref’s kiss away from being 1-6, that ship has sailed. Mathematically, it hasn’t. The Browns are still relatively in the hunt to win the division, and could.
4 Observations from Atlanta Falcons ugly loss to Joe Burrow
For the first time this season, the Atlanta Falcons played a game in which there is no doubt which team deserved to walk away with the victory. Losing 35-17 the Falcons were clearly the inferior team and unable to keep up with Joe Burrow and an explosive Cincy offense. Though...
