A new temporary exhibit will be going up at the Dubois County Museum for Christmas 2022. It will showcase many Christmas-related items from our vast collection. To be included in this exhibit, the museum would like to invite you to submit a story of a Christmas memory. The exhibit team will be displaying this written memory on a specially created Christmas Memories Wall. Send your written memory to Cheryl Sermersheim at cherylsermersheim@gmail.com or bring to museum. Include your name and possibly the year of your memory.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO