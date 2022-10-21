Read full article on original website
Daughters of American Revolution chapter meeting notes
The Dubois County Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held a chapter meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Hickory Meeting Room B of the Jasper Library. Keynote speaker for the evening was Lindy Heath, Ph.D. candidate in history, Indiana State Chair and East-Central Division Vice Chair of...
October is Alpha Delta Kappa Month
Mayor Vonderheide has proclaimed October as Alpha Delta Kappa Month. Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization of women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding. It was founded in 1947 and has 75 years of service to education. October is set aside to honor and recognize...
2022 Southwest Indiana Agriculture Summit, Nov. 10
The 2022 Southwest Indiana Agriculture Economic Summit will be held Thursday, November 10th. Dubois Strong, in partnership with The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District and Vincennes University Jasper, will host the Ag Summit at the VU Jasper Campus, CTIM Theatre. The Ag Summit is geared towards updating local...
Dubois County Veterans Day observance to honor Knust
Veterans Day Observance of the Dubois County Veterans Council will be held on Saturday, November 5th. Kent Schreiner, President of the Dubois County Veterans Council and Commander of Post #124, announced activities will begin with a 8:00 a.m. mass at St. Joseph Church Jasper with all veterans posts and organizations posting their colors.
SVB&T announces Galloway as Dubois County retail banking center manager
Anna Galloway joined Springs Valley in July of this year as the retail banking center manager for Dubois County. She recently completed the bank’s rigorous training program and is looking forward to serving in her new role. “We are pleased to have Anna as part of the Springs Valley...
Jasper Council approves issuing $3.28 million bond
In light of a rising assessed value and the number of ongoing projects on the City of Jasper’s slate, the council approved issuing a $3,285,000 general obligation bond. Matt Eckerle, a principal with the Indianapolis office of the financial firm Baker Tilly, advised the council the assessed value for the city had jumped 13.2 percent in the past year compared to an average of just under 3.7 percent annually over the five years previous.
Kathy D. Gayheart, 68, Huntingburg
Kathy D. Gayheart, 68, of Huntingburg, went home to be with the Lord at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 25, 1954, in Washington, Ind., to Gene and Norma (Fettic) Shandy. She worked for Toyota and attended...
Museum seeking submissions for Remembering Christmas Exhibit
A new temporary exhibit will be going up at the Dubois County Museum for Christmas 2022. It will showcase many Christmas-related items from our vast collection. To be included in this exhibit, the museum would like to invite you to submit a story of a Christmas memory. The exhibit team will be displaying this written memory on a specially created Christmas Memories Wall. Send your written memory to Cheryl Sermersheim at cherylsermersheim@gmail.com or bring to museum. Include your name and possibly the year of your memory.
Cemetery Specialist hosting ‘Tales from the Grave’ talk
Cemetery, art history, and genealogy expert Joy Neighbors will be visiting the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center to give a special presentation that focuses on cemeteries. The program will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 6 p.m. in Black Box Theate located in the Arts portion of the Cultural Center.
Myron D. Lampert, 73, Jasper
Myron D. Lampert, 73, of Jasper, passed away at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by family in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper. Myron was born in Ireland, Ind., on December 4, 1948, to Leo and Rita (Renner) Lampert. He married Marilyn Streicher on October 11, 1975,...
Dubois County Museum: NSWC Crane commanding officer to speak at special Veterans Day program
The Dubois County Museum will welcom Captain Duncan McKay, commanding officer of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) to the museum for a Veterans Day program on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The museum will open at 10:00 a.m. Captain McKay will speak at 10:30 a.m. about NSWC Crane, his career, and the history of Veterans Day.
Arthur “Pheff” Sonderman, 88, Ferdinand
Arthur “Pheff” Sonderman, 88, of Ferdinand, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Arthur was born in Louisville, Ky., on August 7, 1934, to Albert and Gladys (McNab) Sonderman. He was united in marriage to Rita Bockting on October 3, 1959,...
Clyde M. Stewart, 85, Jasper
Clyde M. Stewart, 85, of Jasper, passed away at 4:22 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Clyde was born in Lawrenceport, Ind., on February 19, 1937, to Clyde E. and Frieda (Lechner) Stewart. He married Louise Wright on September 13, 1958, in the First...
