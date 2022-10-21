ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

koze.com

Clarkston man arrested for discharging firearm, pistol-whipping another man

A Clarkston man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly discharging a firearm and pistol-whipping another man on the 500 block of Sixth Street in Clarkston. According to court documents, 34-year-old David Moody allegedly brandished a firearm and struck a man in the side of the head, leaving a “significant wound” just above the temple, during an altercation. He then exited an apartment and reportedly fired a shot in a populated and busy area of the city.
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 41-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Corey Darilek pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine. According to court documents, the Spokane Police Department was investigating his drug-trafficking activities in the area, where he was later identified as a significant...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KREM

Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family

The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail

SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old

OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
OTHELLO, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

NTSB identifies possible cause of Puget Sound floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information about the Puget Sound floatplane crash that killed 10 people, including Spokane activist Sandy Williams. Investigators have identified a concern with the horizontal stabilizer actuator, which is a piece of the rear wing that provides...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith.  The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.  The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
LOON LAKE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Reubens Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 42-year-old Idaho man died following a head-on crash Monday morning south of Grangeville. At around 7;24 a.m. the man from Reubens had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, according to Idaho State Police. The man and the driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Riggins, were taken to an area hospital where the man died. ISP said the man was not wearing a seat belt, the woman did have a seat belt on. The crash remains under investigation.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
koze.com

One dead in head-on crash south of Grangeville

A Reubens man was killed and another person was injured following a head-on collision yesterday (Mon) morning south of Grangeville along U.S. Highway 95. 42-year-old Andrew Beck was traveling south in a 2000 Toyota Tundra near milepost 233 at around 7:25 a.m. when he crossed left of center and collided head-on with a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier pickup driven by an unidentified 69-year-old woman from Riggins.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Lefty Graves

Spokane County Washington Courthouse Haunting’s

Spokane County Washington CourthouseBy Ian Sane/Wikimedia Commons. Many courthouses have tales of haunting’s and Spokane, Washington, is no different. Built to resemble a castle, it may be a bit of a surprise upon first seeing the facility; however, that’s not the only surprise people will have if they dig deeper into the history of the courthouse. Do all castles have backstories?
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

9 people escape house fire in east Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nine people, including five children, safely escaped a house fire in east Spokane early Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the home near E. Marshall Ave and N. Napa St just after 8 a.m. Crews on scene said there is extensive damage to the home but they have not yet identified the cause of the fire. COPYRIGHT...
SPOKANE, WA

