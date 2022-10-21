Read full article on original website
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
utv44.com
Risk of severe weather this afternoon into tonight
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fingers-crossed we receive some beneficial rain. Unfortunately, as our next weathermaker arrives this afternoon it comes with the threat of severe weather. We are under a Level 1 (Marginal) risk of severe weather for most of the viewing area. A Level 2 (Slight) risk for the northern zones of Washington, Clarke, Monroe and Greene Counties. The primary threat is straight-line wind, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, especially inland. We are tracking a narrow band of thunderstorms that will march from west to east, from S Mississippi, across SW Alabama then into the Florida Panhandle before shifting out later tonight. Not everyone will get wet. In fact, rain estimates should be at best, near a half inch.
Pet of the Week: Scruffy terrier needs calm home and warm lap
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier mix named Dolly.
Did you know crickets can tell you the temperature? Here’s how
Crickets can’t predict the weather, but their chirp can tell you the temperature.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Bonnie
Our Pet of the Week comes from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Bonnie is an 8-week-old boxer/pit bull mix. She is precious!. To learn more about Bonnie and other adoptable pets, visit www.mobilecountyal.gov/animal-control. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no...
The Gulf Coast Challenge will be stepping in to Mobile in November
Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge […]
Mobile bakery comes back stronger after COVID
In tonight's What's Working, a Mobile bakery has rebounded from Covid, better than before.
utv44.com
Flu cases surging across southeast Alabama
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The first month of flu season is about to end, and local doctors say cases are soaring across our area. Walgreens's flu index shows the regions of the country with the most flu activity. Our entire viewing area ranks number 9 on the list of...
thebamabuzz.com
See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas
It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
WALA-TV FOX10
MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
Dogs on beach in Gulf Shores against the law; some residents, visitors not cooperating
CORRECTION: Service dogs are allowed on the beaches. GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A beach is the place for friends and family to hang out, but not all welcome pets. The City of Gulf Shores has a law that prohibits all dogs and pets except service dogs. But some people are not taking it seriously. […]
utv44.com
Out of The Darkness Walk held in Daphne Sunday
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a walk to raise awareness and reach out to those who have lost someone to suicide. Sunday the Alabama chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of The Darkness Walk. Nearly 2,000 walkers made their way through Olde Town...
utv44.com
Africatown residents hopeful Heritage House project will boost tourism, uplift community
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — When the Clotilda was transporting Africans to Mobile, it was illegal because the slave trade had been abolished. To hide the evidence, the ship was burned and sunk in the Mobile River. A museum to showcase the history of the Clotilda was scheduled to open this fall. People from Africatown say the Clotilda is one of Alabama’s best kept secrets and when the museum does open, more people will be able to learn about it.
thebamabuzz.com
9 fun-filled Fall events to enjoy in the Mobile area
If you’re enjoying this fall weather as much as I am, you’re likely looking for events to celebrate the season. If you live in Mobile (or are visiting the area) this October, you’re in luck! Read on to discover top events you won’t want to miss.
Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man found shot in vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting that happened late Friday night. Officers responded to Bellingrath Road and Will Casher Lane around 11:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a single-vehicle accident and discovered a victim inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Friends carry legacy of beloved Mobile runner 1 month after tragedy, questions linger on crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This Tuesday will mark one month since a beloved Mobile area runner was killed in a crash. 61-year-old Victor Birch’s vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle on Rangeline road on Sept. 25. From the large “Victor-y Lap” tribute run the week after he died, to a moment of silence at Bras […]
utv44.com
Williamson HS alumni to speak at MCPSS meeting but shut down for not following policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Williamson High School alumni attended the Mobile County School Board meeting on Monday, looking for answers about when Williamson High School is going to get its own football stadium. Alumni told NBC 15 that they’re being taken in circles and the most frustrating part of...
Residents, first responders say Clarke Co. park poses safety concerns
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Any time there’s an emergency on the Tombigbee River between Coffeeville and Jackson first responders use this boat launch, but now that can’t happen. “It’s just no longer accessible. It’s silted in and really needs to be corrected,” said Frank Henley, fire chief of the Salitpa Volunteer Fire Department. He […]
niceville.com
Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House coming to Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla.— Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House is coming to Pensacola. The owners of Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House, Bryce and Miranda Jarvis, along with Captain Gary Jarvis, will be opening in Pensacola at 102 South Palafox Street, Slick Lips said in an announcement. The Pensacola Slick...
