MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fingers-crossed we receive some beneficial rain. Unfortunately, as our next weathermaker arrives this afternoon it comes with the threat of severe weather. We are under a Level 1 (Marginal) risk of severe weather for most of the viewing area. A Level 2 (Slight) risk for the northern zones of Washington, Clarke, Monroe and Greene Counties. The primary threat is straight-line wind, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, especially inland. We are tracking a narrow band of thunderstorms that will march from west to east, from S Mississippi, across SW Alabama then into the Florida Panhandle before shifting out later tonight. Not everyone will get wet. In fact, rain estimates should be at best, near a half inch.

