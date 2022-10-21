ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Risk of severe weather this afternoon into tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fingers-crossed we receive some beneficial rain. Unfortunately, as our next weathermaker arrives this afternoon it comes with the threat of severe weather. We are under a Level 1 (Marginal) risk of severe weather for most of the viewing area. A Level 2 (Slight) risk for the northern zones of Washington, Clarke, Monroe and Greene Counties. The primary threat is straight-line wind, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, especially inland. We are tracking a narrow band of thunderstorms that will march from west to east, from S Mississippi, across SW Alabama then into the Florida Panhandle before shifting out later tonight. Not everyone will get wet. In fact, rain estimates should be at best, near a half inch.
WASHINGTON STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Bonnie

Our Pet of the Week comes from the Mobile County Animal Shelter. Bonnie is an 8-week-old boxer/pit bull mix. She is precious!. To learn more about Bonnie and other adoptable pets, visit www.mobilecountyal.gov/animal-control. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

The Gulf Coast Challenge will be stepping in to Mobile in November

Where can you find a College and Career Fair, parades, luncheons, concerts, a Mardi Gras Fest, a Greek Stroll Exhibition, great football, Coach Prime and more? It’s not the Magic City Classic, but it’s something better, as The Gulf Coast Challenge is coming to Mobile from November 9th through the 12th! The Gulf Coast Challenge […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Flu cases surging across southeast Alabama

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The first month of flu season is about to end, and local doctors say cases are soaring across our area. Walgreens's flu index shows the regions of the country with the most flu activity. Our entire viewing area ranks number 9 on the list of...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas

It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor. “We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.
utv44.com

Out of The Darkness Walk held in Daphne Sunday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a walk to raise awareness and reach out to those who have lost someone to suicide. Sunday the Alabama chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held its annual Out of The Darkness Walk. Nearly 2,000 walkers made their way through Olde Town...
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Africatown residents hopeful Heritage House project will boost tourism, uplift community

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — When the Clotilda was transporting Africans to Mobile, it was illegal because the slave trade had been abolished. To hide the evidence, the ship was burned and sunk in the Mobile River. A museum to showcase the history of the Clotilda was scheduled to open this fall. People from Africatown say the Clotilda is one of Alabama’s best kept secrets and when the museum does open, more people will be able to learn about it.
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

9 fun-filled Fall events to enjoy in the Mobile area

If you’re enjoying this fall weather as much as I am, you’re likely looking for events to celebrate the season. If you live in Mobile (or are visiting the area) this October, you’re in luck! Read on to discover top events you won’t want to miss.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Devin Gales

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Devin Gales who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Devin GALES has a federal warrant for felon in possession […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man found shot in vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting that happened late Friday night. Officers responded to Bellingrath Road and Will Casher Lane around 11:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a single-vehicle accident and discovered a victim inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House coming to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla.— Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House is coming to Pensacola. The owners of Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House, Bryce and Miranda Jarvis, along with Captain Gary Jarvis, will be opening in Pensacola at 102 South Palafox Street, Slick Lips said in an announcement. The Pensacola Slick...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy