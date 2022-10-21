The Knoxville Volleyball Squad will play for a State Tournament berth tonight, something the Panthers have not done in 30 years. To do that Knoxville must solve the riddle of the 3rd ranked team in class 4A, Marion. Knoxville was able to end an 11 match losing streak to Pella last week to get to the regional final while Marion swept Carlisle with ease. Marion has four players with at least 100 kills on the season led by Michaela Goad with 375. She also has 69 blocks on the season. Knoxville has largely gone with the team approach as three Panthers have at least 100 kills, led by Brittany Bacorn with 374 with Ella Breazeale leading in blocks with 60. Knoxville knows it is a heavy underdog to #3 ranked Marion. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports along with taking advantage of what Marion gives her team, is keeping the girls loose just go out and play.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO