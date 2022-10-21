Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Volleyball Falls to West Burlington in Regional Semifinals Monday
The Pella Christian volleyball season came to an end two matches shy of State Monday night, as the Eagles fell on the road at #10 ranked West Burlington. The Falcons got off to a quick start to the match, jumping out to a 7-0 lead early in the first set. After falling behind, Pella Christian struggled to get their offensive attack going as West Burlington took the first set 25-13. The Eagles found more success offensively in the second set, but the Falcons defense would do enough to down P.C. 25-21 in the set. In the third and final set of the match, West Burlington’s defense once again proved to be to much as Pella Christian fell 25-18.
kniakrls.com
History Within Grasp for Pella Cross Country Teams Saturday
The word “historic” can often get thrown around more than it should — but in 2022, the Pella Cross Country teams are very much in the realm of making their state meet experience just that. Following their boys-girls sweep of last week’s district meet at the Pella...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk set to battle Bishop Heelan for state volleyball berth
The Norwalk Warrior volleyball team will attempt to make history tonight when they host Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the Class 4A, Region 1 final at 7:00 p.m. The 10th-ranked Warriors are seeking the school’s first-ever trip to the State Volleyball Tournament after losing at Cedar Rapids Xavier in last year’s regional final round. They face another traditional power tonight in the No. 14 Crusaders, but will be playing on the home floor of the brand new Norwalk PE and Competition Center.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Volleyball Hosts ADM in Regional Final
The #4 Indianola volleyball team has just one more hurdle to jump over before qualifying to the class 4A state tournament, hosting the ADM Tigers this evening. The Indians cruised past Winterset in the regional semifinal 3-0, and match up with an ADM team that has been in and out of the rankings all season long, playing a competitive schedule and an inconsistent mix of wins and losses over regional finalists across the state. Indianola sophomore Dana Blake says she wants to see the Indians play at the top of their game throughout the match.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball Heads To Marion For A State Berth
The Knoxville Volleyball Squad will play for a State Tournament berth tonight, something the Panthers have not done in 30 years. To do that Knoxville must solve the riddle of the 3rd ranked team in class 4A, Marion. Knoxville was able to end an 11 match losing streak to Pella last week to get to the regional final while Marion swept Carlisle with ease. Marion has four players with at least 100 kills on the season led by Michaela Goad with 375. She also has 69 blocks on the season. Knoxville has largely gone with the team approach as three Panthers have at least 100 kills, led by Brittany Bacorn with 374 with Ella Breazeale leading in blocks with 60. Knoxville knows it is a heavy underdog to #3 ranked Marion. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports along with taking advantage of what Marion gives her team, is keeping the girls loose just go out and play.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Soccer Squads Dominate Dubuque on Senior Day
It was another day of hat tricks for the Storm men’s and women’s soccer squads as they swept Dubuque at Buxton Stadium Saturday, the men winning 4-0 and the women 5-0. Ronaldo Ordaz-Zambra scored first for the Storm in the men’s contest, followed by Baraka Ellie as the Storm took a 2-0 lead in the first 30 minutes of the contest and bringing that into the halftime break. Ordaz-Zambra struck again twice to earn the hat trick late in the contest, as the Storm won the important American Rivers Conference contest that currently has them as the #2 seed, and waiting on a result today from Wartburg to determine the final standings.
kniakrls.com
Central Throws 6 TDs in Victory over Simpson
Four different players threw touchdown passes for the Central College football team as the Dutch beat Simpson 49-17 Saturday afternoon in a game heard live on both 92.1 KRLS and 94.3 KNIA. The Dutch racked up 680 yards of offense, throwing for 403 yards and rushing for 277. Junior wide...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk swimmers help Rails place third at conference meet
Norwalk’s Shae Drymon and Emma Sizemore placed first, second or third in all of their events to help the Des Moines Lincoln girls swim team finish third in the Alliance Conference Meet held Thursday, October 20, at the Marshalltown YMCA-YWCA. Ames won the 10-team meet with 503 total points,...
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Middle School Theatre Presents Tangled
Pella Christian’s Middle School Theatre group is back on the stage this fall. Teacher Elizabeth Oosterheert says they present Tangled on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th at 7 p.m. in the Vermeer Auditorium at Pella Christian High School. Hear from the cast on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Volleyball Taking The No Pressure Approach On Tuesday
The Knoxville Volleyball Squad will play in a regional final for the second time in three seasons on Tuesday when the Panthers travel to Marion to take on the 3rd ranked team in class 4A. While the Panthers are seeking their first state tournament appearance in 30 years Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports she learned a few things about herself and how to prepare a team for a big match like Tuesday after experiencing a regional final in 3A two years ago. Keitges says it just comes down to telling the girls to go out and play volleyball and not worrying too much about the opponent.
kniakrls.com
Central College Dutch Fall Sports Update 10-23-2022
Mont Football TD Trifecta as Central Overwhelms Simpson. Logan Mont (junior, Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS) found the end zone as a receiver, rusher and passer as the Central College football team racked up a season-high 680 yards to outscore Simpson College 49-17 Saturday. Four Dutch players—and nearly a fifth—threw...
kniakrls.com
Pella Corporation Cricket Match Postponed
***Due to expected rain, today’s cricket match at the Pella Sports Park has been postponed to a later date TBD***. Pella Corporation is bringing the flavor of one of the world’s most popular sports to the Tulip City today. Pella CEO Tim Yaggi will lead a team of players against a group led by Pella CFO Joher Akolawala in a cricket match at 2:00 this aftrenoon at the Pella Sports Park.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville’s Hatch Earns All-State Music Honor
Mason Hatch is now a two-time All-State Music honoree. The Knoxville student was also chosen in 2021 to be a member of the choir as a bass. He is the reigning homecoming king at Knoxville High School as well (pictured above with queen Norah Pearson). Hatch will be featured on an upcoming edition of Let’s Talk Knoxville. The 2022 All-State Music Festival will be held on November 17-19 at Iowa State University. Read more here.
kniakrls.com
James Van De Walle
Service for James Van De Walle, of Chariton, will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Gosport Cemetery.
kniakrls.com
Pella Sending Record 20 Musicians to All-State Music Festival
It’s another record breaking year for the number of students from Pella High School who will be represented at the annual Iowa High School Music Association All-State Music Festival. The following were accepted:. Band:. Penelope Shriver, Flute (2021 selection) Payton Lyons, Bb Clarinet (2021 selection) Erin Mathes, Bb Clarinet...
kniakrls.com
Lloyd Uitermarkt
Funeral Services for Lloyd D. Uitermarkt, 61, of Pella, will be held Wednesday October 26th, at 10:30 am at Federated Fellowship Church in Pella. Visitation with the family present will be Tuesday, October 25th from 5-7 pm, also at the Church. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Many Communities Receive Inch-Plus of Rain Today
KNIA/KRLS – Knoxville – 1.28″. Dry, but cooler conditions will settle in for at least the next week, as afternoon highs hover in the upper 50s to near 60 most afternoons and lows will stay near 40 in the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service.
kniakrls.com
Airport Groundbreaking Takes Place in Knoxville
The Des Moines Skydivers announced that they broke ground on a brand new hangar at the Knoxville Airport. The club has been skydiving in Winterset the past 30 years. The club plans to move during the off-season and be operational at the new facility in Knoxville at the start of the 2023 season. The target date for starting in Knoxville is April 1st.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville School Board Meets Tonight
The Knoxville School Board will meet in regular session tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the District Office Boardroom. On the agenda is considering overnight trips for the Dance Team and the Science Club Fall Trip. The board will also consider the Panther Academy Program Proposal. Other considerations include a report on the Gymnasium Bleacher repair.
kniakrls.com
Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips
With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
Comments / 0