22 pounds of fentanyl found in couch cushion during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Three men are behind bars after 22 pounds of fentanyl was seized on I-40 Thursday morning, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced.

It all started Thursday morning when Criminal Interdiction Agents stopped a 2011 Nissan Maxima on the interstate near the Shelby/Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag and failure to exercise due care.

During the traffic stop, agents searched the vehicle and found 22 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a couch cushion that was being used as a pillow by one of the suspects in the back seat.

Fentanyl seized during traffic stop on I-40 (Courtesy: West Tennessee Drug Task Force)

Fentanyl seized during traffic stop on I-40 (Courtesy: West Tennessee Drug Task Force)

Fake Texas temporary tag in I-40 drug bust (Courtesy: West Tennessee Drug Task Force)

Drug Task Force Director Johnie Carter said the drugs have a street value of nearly $1 million in powder form but could sell for as much as $220 million in pill form. The task force said it is their largest fentanyl bust to date.

Ervin Ortega-Zalaya and Jose Zelaya from Texas and Jonathan Zelaya of Lexington, Kentucky, were arrested. They are currently in the Fayette County jail awaiting bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.