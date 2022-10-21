DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — All eyes will be on our first front as it moves into the Southeast today. A line of showers and storms will be co-located with the frontal boundary and will progress eastward through Mississippi and into western Alabama by the afternoon hours. Ahead of it here in the Tri-State, we can expect increasing clouds throughout the day and only a couple showers. As we head into the latter part of the evening hours, we’ll see the line finally reach our area. It’ll move into our western counties first (Coffee and Geneva) during the 8-9 PM timeframe and overspread the rest of the area from there, reaching Dothan sometime between 11 PM and midnight. The line will finally exit Early County and the region as a whole to the east by 1 AM CT/2 AM ET early Wednesday morning. Even though the line will be in the process of weakening as it pushes through, a couple strong to severe storms will not be out of the question along its leading edge. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be the main threat with the strongest storms, but a very isolated, brief spin-up tornado is not out of the question as well. Make sure you’re paying attention to the weather tonight and stay tuned for further updates! Outside of the shower and storm chances today, it’ll be warm with highs in the low 80s once again.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO