Couple rounds of rain this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be fairly mild compared to previous nights with lows in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday brings us more warmth and a couple showers during the day. Highs will top out in the low to middle 80s. Rain chances will significantly increase late in evening (between 8 and 10 PM for the Western Wiregrass). This line of storms will bring us a low-end chance for winds gusting up to 60 mph. Because of the timing of the storms, the overall threat will be decreasing as the storms continue moving east.
Two fronts, two opportunities for rain this week
Two cold fronts bringing rain chances this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We can expect mostly sunny skies once again as we begin a new work week on a pretty pleasant note! After starting off the morning chilly, we’ll warm up nicely, rising into the low 80s during the afternoon hours. Our first of two cold...
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 25, 2022
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm pipe installation on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — MidSouth Construction will begin installing a storm pipe across the McDonald’s at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. On Monday, October 24th, a storm pipe will be installed across from the McDonald’s and Shops on the Circle at the traffic light. The installation will include the construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.
Farmers Market Pumpkin Patch
ENTERPRISE Ala. (WDHN)—Saturday, Enterprise hosted a pumpkin patch at the local farmers market. There, kids could pick out their own pumpkin and paint them in a contest. This was to celebrate the coming of pumpkin season, as well as bring in some much needed cheer after the unfortunate events of the downtown business fires.
“I will continue to be a better person moving forward.” Dothan football HC suspended for a week following a viral incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s Head Football Coach, Jed Kennedy will not be on the sidelines on Friday and will have to hope his Wolves can clinch a playoff berth after an incident led to his week-long suspension and a video that took social media by storm. “While...
Houston Co. Commission pitches in towards new SARCOA facility
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The ball is rolling for SARCOA to build a new facility right next to the current one. Over the past few years, the number of seniors that SARCOA provides for has grown tremendously, so the Area Agency on Aging is outgrowing its current space. The...
DLS: Youth Basketball Program registration extended
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Leisure Services announces that they have extended registration for the Youth Basketball Program this Fall. For kids ages 9-18, the Youth Basketball registration has been extended online from noon on Monday, October 24th, until midnight on Wednesday, October 26th. Slots are still available in...
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
Major head on collision on Highway 167, severe injuries, AST
HARTFORD, Ala– A major multi-vehicle crash has occurred on Highway 167 North of Hartford, resulting in severe injuries. Two vehicles were involved with major damage to one. According to GCSO, there were at least seven victims involved. Victims are being treated on scene and transported to local medical care...
ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
Major crash on Highway 167 resulted in severe injuries, AST
HARTFORD, Ala(WDHN)– A major head-on collision occurred the night of October 23 on Highway 167 North of Hartford, resulting in severe injuries. Hartford units responded first to the scene on Highway 167 and County Road 36, finding two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with major damage to both.
Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
A new restaurant opens in Downtown Geneva showing the city’s diversity
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Monday, marked Josh Carnley’s final meeting as Coffee County’s District three commissioner. In May, Carnley won the Republican primary for the state senate seat currently held. By “retiring” Senator Jimmy Jolley. Carnley does not have any Democratic or Libertarian opposition in the upcoming.
Viral video shows Dothan head football coach pushing assistant down
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Video circling social media shows first-year Dothan head football coach, Jed Kennedy pushing an assistant to the team down during the Wolves home game against Opelika Friday night. In the video, as the Wolves are scoring a touchdown, Kennedy is seen running toward the assistant...
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
Animal cruelty case in Coffee Co. moved to next year
COFFEE CO., ALA. (WDHN)—We are following developments in the trial of a Coffee Springs man accused of shooting and killing dogs, and then tossing them off a coffee county bridge last May. The trial has been delayed until early next year. Michael Kelley is alleged to have thrown the...
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
Houston County commissioners give farewell at last commission meeting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday morning was the last Houston County Commission meeting until after the November 8th election. At the meeting, the Houston County Commission recognized and thanked two commissioners for their service — district two commissioner Doug Sinquefield and Chairman Mark Culver. Sinquefield has been serving...
